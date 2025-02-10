Lamberton Jam Night: Where music meets community

Lamberton Hall buzzed with excitement on Friday as the Music Creatives Club hosted its monthly Open Mic and Jam Night, giving students a chance to perform and showcase their musical talents.

With more than 10 performers, the night was jam-packed with a diverse range of songs, spanning from blink-182 and Creed to Metallica and Alice in Chains. However, it wasn’t just about covers — freestyle and improvisation performances also took the stage, as musicians experimented with chords and took turns sharing the spotlight with solos.

Unlike more structured club events, Jam Night is designed to be flexible and welcoming — there are no setlists, no required experience levels and no pressure.

James Shanley, ‘26, co-president of Music Creatives, said he’s an avid guitar player who finds joy in playing music with new drummers and bassists each month.

With no single correct way to play music, he said every Jam Night brings more performers, fostering learning, improvisation, and fun for both musicians and the audience.

“The great thing about jam night is the ability to meet new people,” Shanley said.

Declan O’Driscoll, ‘27, auxiliary executive of Music Creatives, is a Jam Night veteran who said he enjoys seeing new faces join in and participate.

“In the future, I have aspirations to start my own band,” O’Driscoll said. “This night is a great platform to meet new friends and connect with one another on a musical level.”

O’Driscoll showcased his diverse musical talents on Friday, with drums and guitar being his instruments of choice.

For some, the event fostered an environment where they felt comfortable stepping on stage and performing in front of a crowd for the first time.

Chris Wu, ‘26, picked up the bass less than six weeks ago, yet he found the courage to perform.

“This is my first time here, and honestly, I play music as more of a hobby,” Wu said. “However, I love how there is no judgment, as it’s all about having fun and experimenting.”

Like many other musicians at the event, Wu said he appreciated the looseness and lack of guidelines, as each performer varied in skill set and comfort level on stage.

Shanley said compared to last February, the numbers at Jam Night have nearly doubled, bringing new faces, such as Wu.

He said each event brings more musicians, and for students eager to perform or simply enjoy live music, the Music Creatives Club will continue hosting Jam Night on the first Friday of every month in Lamberton.