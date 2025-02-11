Editorial: Can’t afford a house? Buy a mini one instead

You’ve seen them dangling from backpacks and keychains, attached to the backs of phone cases, or lined up along a friend’s, or even your own, dresser.

Walking into the nearest Urban Outfitters or scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, one is bombarded with adorable trinkets like Calico Critters, Miffy Blind Boxes, Sonny Angels, Mini Brands or crystals.

The sale of these little luxuries are rising while the sale of high-end goods declines. The luxury goods market fell 2% in 2024, the first drop, with the exception of 2020, since the 2008 financial crisis.

Even though people can’t afford houses, luxury bags or cars, they can afford a mindless $10 purchase that offers a dopamine hit when its package arrives on their doorstep. While humans have long been obsessed with cute, miniature items, this recent wave of collecting may signal the death knell of an impending recession.

When economic times get tough, people turn to little luxuries like trinkets as a way to ease their anxieties. This phenomenon, dubbed as the “lipstick index,” was first observed during the Great Depression, when cosmetic sales rose even as the rest of industrial production was cut in half.

Economists say the United States is not currently in a recession, but three in five Americans feel like the economy is in one, according to Bankrate. Further, due to rising inflation rates and stagnant wages, 50% percent of Americans say their financial situation is worse than it was in 2020.

With President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China already in place and proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico set to take effect March 1, economists are warning that American consumers will be the ones to feel a strain on their wallet.

This leads us to wonder if these biblically inaccurate angels, felt forest critters and white cartoon bunnies are Gen Z’s rebrand of the lipstick index.

Sonny Angels, down to the company slogan, “He May Bring You More Happiness,” promise their consumers more joy. While these trinkets are created with children in mind, the toys’ primary demographic of mostly 18-35 year old women likely buy into this promise.

The turn toward collecting trinkets during this specific economic downturn is partly associated with Gen Z’s urge to overconsume. There seems to be this maxim, which is, when you can’t afford quality, turn to quantity. But, Gen-Z can barely afford quantity.

In 2022, #SheinHaul was the most popular video genre on TikTok, according to Statistica. However, since then, there has been a growing popularity of underconsumption and de-influencing trends, both of which are focused on minimizing overspending. Forbes called these shifts a “Canary in a Coal Mine,” regarding an impending recession.

“Recession-core” is a term used to describe aesthetics born from economic downturns that prioritize escapism, pared-down fashion and craftiness.

Cultural trends reflect this shit.

For example, “recession-pop,” or high-energy pop music, is returning to the cultural forefront for the first time since 2007-2012. This resurgence is evident in party anthem dance music, like Charli XCX’s “Brat,” which dominated the summer of 2024, Chappell Roan’s fun-filled “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” which won her Best New Artist at the Grammys, or Sabrina Carpenter’s bubblegum pop hit “Espresso,” which won Best Pop Solo Performance.

The world of fashion has also mirrored this imminent recession. Trends like “office siren,” which was a TikTok movement that tried to glamorize office attire, and “quiet luxury,” which eschewed “loud luxury” and echoed the post-2008 rejection of “logomania,” point to a shift away from conspicuous consumption.

Meanwhile, the resurgence of “indie sleaze,” which is a rebranded version of late 2000s and early 2010s hipster aesthetics, signals a return to recession-era style.

All of these trends aim to reduce big spending while still infusing daily life with joy.

Trinkets are purported to have a similar purpose. They aren’t just cute; they evoke nostalgia, transporting consumers back to an easier time when their only day-to-day concerns were playground politics and whether they liked the dinner their parents made.

We may only continue to dip further into economic and political turmoil, but with Sonny Angels’ smiling faces, sparkling crystals or the mini versions of our favorite snacks surrounding us, at least we can be reminded that it’s possible to find joy in the smallest of places.