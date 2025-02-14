For the Lehigh men’s basketball team, junior Henri Adiassa has been more than just a dominant presence on the court.

The 6-foot-11 center has served as a leader, mentor and a source of inspiration for both teammates and coaches.

Though sidelined for the 2024-25 season due to an injury, Adiassa’s impact extends beyond his on-court performance and continues to be felt throughout the program.

A formidable force in the paint, Adiassa was known for his athleticism and defensive prowess in high school. At the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, Adiassa averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior.

Rated as a three-star recruit, he received offers from Loyola Marymount and Lehigh, ultimately choosing the Mountain Hawks.

His teammate, junior center Tommy Conniff, said Adiassa has a strong work ethic on both the offensive and defensive ends.

“(Adiassa’s) athleticism is unreal,” Conniff said. “I am sure he will find a way to raise our team’s defensive intensity with his ability to block shots and the pace of our game with his ability to run the floor.”

Adiassa’s physical presence on the court was matched by his commitment to his teammates. However, after his injury, he was forced to find new ways to contribute.

Mentally, he said, the injury tested him in ways he hadn’t expected, especially with the uncertainty surrounding his recovery.

Adiassa said the recovery process proved to be difficult, especially after suddenly going from a high-energy training schedule to being sidelined.

“One of the biggest challenges I dealt with was sitting in my room for a month, not being able to touch the ball, and thinking, ‘Would I be able to come back?’” he said.

The uncertainty surrounding his future in the game weighed on him, he said, but he found solace in staying engaged with the team and focusing on his rehab.

Adiassa also said with the help of his coaches and teammates, the journey to recovery became easier. He said his coaches helped him discover new outlets to find a sense of purpose, including a work-study job on campus.

Coach Brett Reed said he recognizes the difficulty of Adiassa’s absence, but he admires his resilience in the face of adversity.

“I believe that (Adiassa) loves basketball and wants to be out there playing, so it’s very difficult for him to be injured during this time,” Reed said. “However, he’s put his focus on his rehab and making sure he’s controlling what he can control in the other aspects of his life.”

Despite being unable to play, Adiassa’s leadership has taken on a new form as he mentors other team members.

Conniff said in addition to working closely with sports medicine to aid his recovery each day, Adiassa supports the team by reviewing scouting reports and sharing insights from his previous experiences in the league.

Conniff also said Adiassa has been a positive influence on his teammates’ mindset, helping them maintain a positive attitude.

“Henri is consistently there for us,” he said. “He knows how to make anyone smile, and it feels like he has a goal to make sure everyone is in a good mindset.”

Reed said Adiassa is an asset for a number of reasons — he has collegiate experience, he’s of a good size and physicality, and he’s athletic, especially in terms of interior defense and rebounding.

But beyond athletic skill, Reed said Adiassa has helped instill the team’s culture among program newcomers.

“He’s got an intentionality about him with basketball, [and]it’s very important to him,” Reed said. “When he’s around, he’s been able to infuse that intensity and mentor some of the younger players who have had to step up in his absence.”

As Adiassa works toward a full recovery, anticipation for his return grows. While his influence on the team’s culture has been invaluable, Reed said he believes his presence on the court will be a game changer for Lehigh.