Art gallery workshop sparks creativity

In a space filled with brushes, colors and open minds, Lehigh University Art Galleries invited members of the community to explore what it means to be a “changemaker” on Feb. 11.

The event was part of the gallery’s Connect and Create series. Elise Schaffer, coordinator of museum experience and access at the gallery, said the series is designed to provide a space for students to take a break from their heavy academic workload and explore their creativity.

This event was titled “Connect and Create: Brainstorm Session” and featured Brandon Dominguez, an Allentown-based artist from Mexico.

The workshop was open to all students, faculty, staff and community members, regardless of artistic experience. It served as both a hands-on workshop and a celebration of the limited edition sketchbook that Dominguez designed for the gallery’s “Change Makers!” exhibition.

“I designed the cover for the limited edition sketchbook, and I wanted to get people to have an open conversation about what it means to be a changemaker when they use their sketchbook,” he said.

Participants were encouraged to escape by experimenting with artistic expression, coloring in their own sketchbooks and discovering their interpretations of art with Dominguez’s guidance.

“College is stressful, and events like this offer a space where folks can reconnect with themselves, meet other creatives and just take a break from their daily routines,” Schaffer said. “It’s not just about learning a new technique. It’s about the experience of creating together.”

Elise Yang, ‘25, said she and her classmates attended the event as part of their Introduction to Museums and Museum Professions course.

She said she enjoyed the event, especially hearing Dominguez’s perspective on art.

“I especially liked the question Dominguez asked, ‘What does art mean to you?’” Yang said. “It reminded me of when I was studying art.”

Yang said she has studied calligraphy and sketching since she was a child, but she stopped painting in high school due to the workload of her studies. She considers art to be an integral part of her life, and she said the event brought back memories of that time.

Britney Venegas, ’25, an intern at the gallery, said participation at the event was beyond expectations.

“It was supposed to end at 7 p.m., but people were still here well past that, talking, drawing and connecting,” Venegas said. “That just shows how much students wanted and needed this kind of space.”

Participants at the event were immersed in the artistic atmosphere, using brushes to express their thoughts on art. Some embraced bold color, while others focused on intricate line drawing. As they created, they engaged with students and strangers, sharing their work and reflecting on the role of art in their lives.

Dominguez moved through the venue throughout the event, occasionally stopping to observe participants’ creations and offer guidance. He said his favorite part of the session was overhearing people’s interactions.

“Some people are artists and some people aren’t, and I got to see how different everyone thinks, what art means to people differently and why it’s so important to everyone,” Dominguez said.

Thanh Nguyen Pham, ‘28, a volunteer at the gallery, said she gained valuable insights from the experience despite not having an artistic background.

“I’m not an artist myself, but I’ve always been fascinated by how people interact with art,” Pham said. “Seeing students engage, share ideas and create together was inspiring. It felt like a space where anyone, regardless of their major or background, could express themselves.”

Schaffer said the gallery plans to host similar workshops in the future, featuring different guest artists.

“We hope people come here to have a good time and enjoy it,” Schaffer said