New team. New opponents. Same goals.

After five and a half years at North Carolina State University, two-time NCAA qualifier Owen Trephan has transferred to Lehigh to finish his college wrestling career in the 2024-25 season.

He earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in North Carolina, but after last season, he was still thinking about transferring.

Currently ranked sixth in the nation at 285 lbs according to FloWrestling and Intermat, Trephan said he has a “why not mentality” and is trying to use his college wrestling experience to the fullest.

Wanting to use his last year wisely, Trephan said Lehigh’s door was open.

He said he enjoys the variety he gets at Lehigh, whether that’s from the rostered athletes or the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, which recently rebranded as the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Regional Training Center.

Zach Rey ’12, Lehigh’s 2011 NCAA champion and now assistant coach, said the team is lucky to have Trephan.

“We had a very talented heavyweight going into this year, but then he was injured, and we had a need,” Rey said.

Fortunate to find a talented athlete such as Trephan looking to transfer, Rey said it just made sense for him to become a Mountain Hawk.

“He’s projected to be an All-American,” Rey said. “Having another super talented, capable athlete is always amazing.”

The mix of upper weight athletes at Lehigh is something Trephan had to get used to. But, he said, Rey has helped him adjust.

“Just having a heavyweight coach that just kind of focuses on me and helps me reach my potential and get me ready for the NCAA tournament, it’s been nice,” Trephan said.

Trephan is entering the postseason with Lehigh for the first time, and with that comes the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association tournament on March 7 and 8.

He said he’s used to competing in the smaller Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, but he’s expecting more interesting competition with new players at the Eastern Intercollegiate.

Trephan has already been somewhat exposed to Eastern Intercollegiate opponents through his recent duals as a Mountain Hawk.

He knocked off eighth-ranked Cory Day from Binghamton University, fourth-ranked Lucas Stoddard from Army and Will Jarrell from American University.

On Feb. 7, he sealed the deal against Bucknell University where he had a 21-8 major decision against junior Logan Shephard.

Trephan said he’s beginning to get used to the competitors in the Eastern Intercollegiate, and he’s excited for the fun environment, as the tournament will be held at Lehigh in Stabler Arena.

“It’s gonna be the best version of myself coming into the NCAA tournament,” Trephan said. “I think we’re gonna be peaking at the right time and just have the right partners here to push me.”

One of those partners, Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club athlete Jordan Wood ‘22G, has a similar mindset to Trephan and said the circumstances at Lehigh have been great recently.

“It kind of sounds made up, but the training situation has been awesome since (Trephan) has gotten on the campus,” Wood said.

Wood said Trephan’s capability and attitude allows him to always be looking to score points. He also said this makes him a fun heavyweight to wrestle with, as he elevates the level of intensity in the room.

“He brings an intensity that is different since he’s been at a different program for five years,” Wood said. “NC State is known for their high pace, high physicality and competitiveness, so he brought that into the room right away.”

The Mountain Hawks have their last regular season dual against Arizona State on Feb. 21 in Grace Hall. They will then host the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association tournament.