Suggested Sounds: January/February, gloomy days, gloomier albums

For this column, I’ve decided to combine January and February music reviews, because music in 2025 is off to a slow start. There haven’t been many big-name releases these past two months, so there’s only a few notable albums worth highlighting in my opinion.

The three albums I’ve decided to review are “Balloonerism” by Mac Miller, “Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory” by Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory, and “Automatic” by The Lumineers. All of these albums share themes of loneliness and mortality, and they’re well worth the listen.

First up is “Balloonerism” by Mac Miller. This album made me really emotional while listening, because it’s clear he was struggling with addiction during its production. Miller sadly passed away in 2018 due to an overdose, so hearing music he made about his struggle with addiction is difficult. “Balloonerism” is the second album his estate has released posthumously, in collaboration with Warner Records, though the album was initially written and recorded in 2014.

My favorite songs on the album are “Excelsior” and “Rick’s Piano.” Starting with “Excelsior,” this song is about growing up and losing your childlike innocence. My favorite line is, “Life is fantasy and somersaults then / Before the world tear apart imagination.” Even though what he sings here is true, his music defies this notion, because to create art you have to imagine it first.

I also loved “Rick’s Piano,” because even though it’s a melancholic song, it’s tinged with optimism. My favorite lyric in this song is, “But for now we’ll keep waitin’ (Waitin’) / ‘Cause the best is yet to come, yeah (The best is yet to come) / And, I wonder if the truth come with a song / And if it do, will we ever get to sing along?” I feel like it’s clear that Miller is trying to keep a positive perspective, urging not just his listeners but also himself to keep going.

Overall, this album is a great listening experience, even for people who aren’t into R&B and rap, because it gives listeners a look into Miller’s mind. I give this album a 7/10.

Now, let’s move on to Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory’s self-titled album. While this is Van Etten’s seventh studio album, this is the first album to feature her band, The Attachment Theory. The whole album has an alternative indie, ethereal, dream-like vibe that I personally love.

While I loved the entire album, my favorite songs are “Live Forever,” “Afterlife” and “I Want You Here.” The album centers on themes of mortality, transitions and connections, capturing each of them within the music.

What I love about “Live Forever” is the way the band works in harmony with Van Etten’s voice. Together they create a hazy, nostalgic feeling that is truly so hard to describe.

“Afterlife” and “I Want You Here” are both about pining for another person but not being able to be with them. Van Etten has such a raw and real voice which amplifies the emotional intensity of these songs and makes them that much better.

I absolutely adore this album and think everyone should find a moment to give it a listen. I’d give this album an 8.2/10.

Finally, the last notable album in my opinion is “Automatic” by The Lumineers. This album was surprising. In my mind, The Lumineers usually write about relatively light themes, but this album is heavy. It revolves around themes of loneliness caused by digital consumption, and the album serves as commentary on the current state of the world in relation to technology.

What makes this album special to me is the story it tells and how The Lumineers chose to separate it into three parts with the only two instrumental tracks — “Strings” and “Sunflowers” — serving as transitions between them. These instrumental pieces do a fantastic job of slightly shifting the tone from sad to hopeful.

Aside from the instrumentals, I really loved “You’re All I Got” and “Better Day.” I think both of these songs are about staying optimistic and hopeful about the future, which I think this album really needed because it is so rooted in current issues. Overall, I’d give this album a 7.7/10.

While the albums I reviewed here are on the sadder side, I highly recommend giving them a listen. They are all really impactful works of art that I think will resonate with many people.