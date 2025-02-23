Mayor Reynolds hosts rally to announce reelection bid

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds announced his intentions to seek reelection at a campaign kickoff event on Thursday at the Dream Boyd Theatre on West Broad Street.

Around 100 people, including constituents, city staff and elected officials, gathered in the lobby of the theater to support him. There, Reynolds spoke about the successes of his first term and his plans for a potential second term.

Former Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez introduced Reynolds and said Bethlehem has a long tradition of mayoral-council collaboration. Donchez also said the support of five city council members for Reynolds’ reelection was a tribute to his leadership.

“There is no question that Mayor Reynolds is a person with integrity, commitment, professionalism, and we all know his passion and love for Bethlehem,” Donchez said.

When Reynolds took the stage, he said he set and delivered on ambitious promises for economic and social prosperity in Bethlehem during his first term, which was made possible by public and private sector collaboration.

“We made a lot of promises, and we kept them together,” Reynolds said. “What separates us, between our teachers, our principals, our nonprofit leaders and our other elected officials, is the idea that we work together. People don’t care about who gets the credit.”

Reynolds acknowledged those who have contributed to his work over the past four years and said they played a role in delivering the promises of “working on houses, paving more roads, expanding opportunities (and) welcoming people into the city.”

Reynolds also said Bethlehem is “the safest city in Pennsylvania” and in “a better financial position than anywhere else.” The reason people have high confidence in Bethlehem is because the city doesn’t sell hope or belief, he said.

“We sell the idea that we know what is going to happen, and we can only make those promises because the people in this room, when they set their mind to it, keep their word,” Reynolds said.

Among those in attendance were former Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, former Bethlehem Mayor John B. Callahan, and city council members Michael G. Colón, Kiera Wilhelm, Hillary Kwiatek and Rachel Leon.

Reynolds is a lifelong Bethlehem resident, who graduated from Liberty High School and Moravian University.

In 2007, he was elected as the youngest city council member in Bethlehem history and served until his 2021 mayoral victory, in which he drew almost 65% of the vote and took all 37 city wards, according to the City of Bethlehem.

“Mayor Reynolds’ leadership and his experience has continued to move Bethlehem in the right direction,” Donchez said.

Reynolds said while he’s celebrating the city’s successes thus far, he recognizes the areas left to address. He cited the city’s growing popularity as a particular challenge.

Bethlehem’s population has been growing since 2000, with an additional 2,508 residents moving to the city between 2020 and 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. reported this was the largest population increase of any of Pennsylvania’s large municipalities.

“Every time we accomplish something in the city of Bethlehem, there’s a new challenge for us,” Reynolds said. “There’s all sorts of projects that we have to finish, but we have to do it together, and I can’t wait for four more years.”

Several Bethlehem residents in attendance said they are supporting Reynolds’ reelection.

“Willie has done a great job so far, and I really would like him to continue,” said Annalisa Kelly-Cavotta, a Bethlehem resident for 26 years. “Bethlehem has been doing great, and we need to make sure the Democratic Party sticks together.”

She said she was impressed by Reynolds’ efforts to gain UNESCO World Heritage recognition for Bethlehem’s Moravian Church Settlements, as well as his dedication to diversity and equality in his first term.

If Reynolds is re-elected, Kelly-Cavotta said, she hopes he will work on addressing the city’s homelessness and housing issues.

Bethlehem resident Kathy Gumlock also said housing is an issue she is concerned about.

“We’re putting in more housing, and we’re calling it affordable, but it’s not really affordable for the people that are working class,” Gumlock said. “I know (Reynolds) is already paying attention to it, but that’s what I hope gets addressed this coming term.”

In 2022, 6,4000 new housing units were proposed, including large rental properties at the Dream Boyd Theatre and former Martin Tower, according to the city’s strategic plan to address homelessness. However, these new developments did not include affordable housing units.

Jane Weber, another Bethlehem resident, said she also hopes Reynolds will focus on providing safe, affordable housing, while also continuing to attract businesses to help with the tax base and implementing a public city garbage collection program if he is reelected.

Weber also said she looks forward to voting for Reynolds again and appreciates what he has done for the city thus far.

“He’s been part of helping (to) keep what’s good about Bethlehem and bring it into the future,” Weber said.

She said these revitalization efforts have included developments to Third and Fourth Streets, and the Dream Boyd Theatre, which was recently redeveloped from an abandoned theater into a six-story apartment building.

Bethlehem resident Brandon Kwiatek said he attended the campaign event to support Reynolds and his wife, Hillary Kwiatek. He also said he’s been happy with the current city government’s business and housing development, which is essential for Bethlehem’s growth as long as it’s balanced and managed properly.

The city council members whose terms will also expire in 2026 include Hillary Kwiatek, Rachel Leon and Grace Crampsie Smith. Hillary Kwiatek and Leon are running for reelection, and Crampsie Smith announced on Jan. 29 she is running for mayor against Reynolds.

The full candidate list and polling locations for the May 20 election can be found on the Northampton County government website.