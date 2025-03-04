Winter Restaurant Week serves up flavor on the South Side

From breakfast specials to discounts on alcoholic beverages and buy-one-get-one-free deals, South Side restaurants served tempting promotions and curated prix fixe menus for Winter Restaurant Week.

The annual event, which took place between Feb. 24 and Monday, gives diners a chance to explore new flavors while supporting local businesses during the slower winter months.

Hosted by the SouthSide Arts District, the event allows participating restaurants to tailor their prix fixe menus and promotions to highlight customer favorites and provide something for everyone to enjoy.

Donerds Donuts, a returning favorite from last year’s Winter Restaurant Week, participated again after a successful debut.

Annabel Figueroa, co-owner of the shop, said Donerd’s is constantly striving to give back to the community, and it’s essential for the team to help in any way they can.

“We’re trying to attract more students because we are so new that we feel like we are still not very well known around campus,” Figueroa said.

The Bethlehem location of Donerds Donuts, which opened in August 2023, featured a donut inspired by a viral social media trend — the “Dubai chocolate bar” — throughout the week. The dessert is made with milk chocolate, pistachio cream and toasted kataifi, which is shredded phyllo dough.

Donerds take on the dessert is so popular, Figueroa said, that customers have driven two hours just to try it. She also said the shop will soon introduce a tiramisu coffee drink and a tiramisu-inspired donut.

“We are always trying to innovate with what everyone is talking about,” Figueroa said. “This job is like a science lab donut shop, and all the donuts are like little experiments.”

Hanna Swisher, district manager of Bethlehem’s Playa Bowls — a chain specializing in acai, pitaya and coconut bowls, as well as smoothies — is also a strong supporter of Restaurant Week, believing it helps attract more customers.

“Our demographic is geared more towards students, so (Restaurant Week) gives us the opportunity to expand our demographic,” Swisher said.

This year, Swisher said Playa Bowls offered a special deal — two bowls for $20 — along with a coffee promotion. According to the shop’s menu, bowls typically range from $12 to $14, excluding additional toppings.

Restaurant week also allows businesses to experiment with new dishes and test variations of existing favorites, while promotions give customers a chance to enjoy popular menu items at a discounted price.

Some restaurants also make an effort to accommodate diners with allergies or dietary restrictions. Figueroa said Donerds menu includes vegan donut options, ensuring everyone can enjoy the dining experience.

Swisher said last month, the North Side of Bethlehem hosted its own Winter Restaurant Week. The only difference between the week-long events is the location, she said.

Swisher also said the SouthSide Arts District frequently organizes events like this to draw more people to the area and foster a sense of community.

“The South Side is always doing different events, like (Winter Restaurant Week), so it’s nice that they are always coming up with different events,” Figueroa said.

Bethlehem resident Angela Davis, who previously attended Winter Restaurant Week on the North Side, said she learned about the events through emails from the city.

“We’ve gone to places like Apollo Grill and the Edge Restaurant,” Davis said.

Regardless of location, these participating restaurants aim to offer diners the opportunity to try new dishes and specially crafted meals. Swisher said both customers and restaurant owners look forward to the annual event as a chance to experiment and engage with the community.

“It’s fun to see kids try new things, especially in restaurants they may not have even known about,” Swisher said. “I think it gives the opportunity just to get out and try something new.”