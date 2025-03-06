Mic Check: Godfrey Daniels keeps music alive

Whether it’s at ArtsQuest’s annual Musikfest, on-campus jam nights hosted by Lehigh’s Music Creatives Club or elsewhere, spaces to appreciate music continue to be a characteristic of South Bethlehem.

Among these spaces is Godfrey Daniels, located on East Fourth Street, which has served as a live music listening room since 1976.

While many performers at this venue are established groups, any and all who share a love of music can take part in the Godfrey Daniels Open Mikes, held on the first and third Sunday of each month at the listening room.

Dave Fry, co-founder and former artistic director of Godfrey Daniels, said he’s always been passionate about music.

His idea for the listening room came from feeling there was a need to establish a live music atmosphere outside of the local bar scene — one where he and other performers could play for a quieter audience.

Since its foundation, Godfrey Daniels has become a linchpin for the alternative arts and the music scene, not just for the South Side but for a national and international community, Fry said.

He said the idea of creating open mic nights goes back to his college days, when coffee houses had weekly open mic night events for locals to come and support developing songwriters, performers and acoustic bands in the community.

Godfrey’s Open Mikes has achieved that environment, as Fry said the listening room has developed a strong community of songwriters and jammers across the entire Lehigh Valley.

“Having a good sound system, a friendly host, and a supportive and listening audience has made Godfrey’s Open Mike successful,” Fry said.

Stan Baker is a Godfrey Daniels board member and leads its open mic nights. Similar to Fry, Baker said the listening room has been supporting the arts in South Bethlehem since it opened.

“These events have consistently brought a good turnout from month to month,” Baker said. “Slower nights may have eight to 10 performers, and the busier nights may exceed 20. We have an unofficial policy that if you sign up to perform, we’ll get you on stage that evening.”

Due to a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the talent at the events ranges from performers stepping on stage for the first time to seasoned professionals playing their original music.

“Our requirements are very simple,” Baker said. “If you have an instrument, a voice and a desire to be on stage, you’re invited to participate.”

Marco Biaggio is an electric guitarist and a consistent performer at Godfrey Daniels Open Mikes. He said ever since he took up the cello at six years old, he’s been in love with music.

He sees music as a way to connect with others and express himself. He said the open mic nights provide him with a space to share his talent alongside a supportive crowd.

“Godfrey Daniels is unique because, unlike a typical dive bar scene, live music here is more intimate and relaxed,” Biaggio said. “The people at open mic, whether performing or not, are here to support, not judge.”