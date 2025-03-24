Swap Shop promotes sustainability, access to free clothing

Lehigh’s Swap Shop functions like a thrift store but has one key distinction — everything in the store is free.

The shop, run through the Office of Sustainability, encourages students and staff to donate gently-used clothing or find “new” items at no cost. Located on the second floor of the office at 516 Brodhead Avenue, it offers clothing and accessories to all members of the Lehigh and Bethlehem communities.

According to its website, the shop’s mission is “to simultaneously divert clothing waste from landfills while providing free clothing options for members of the Lehigh Community. The Swap Shop aims to encourage sustainability, inclusion and thrifting.”

The shop is open each week Monday through Friday. Though donations are encouraged for those who browse at or take items from the shop, no payments are required in the exchange.

The shop accepts lightly-worn clothing, shoes and accessories, which the staff inspects to ensure they meet quality standards.

Mackenzie Barlow, ’28, an intern at the Swap Shop, was initially responsible for sorting donations and organizing the shop. She was promoted to a level-two intern position this semester, and she now manages communications, events and the shop’s calendar.

She said she hopes the store makes an impact at Lehigh.

“My main goals are to increase awareness on campus and not only become a resource for students, but also clubs,” Barlow said.

To increase awareness, Barlow said the staff is creating more posters to display around campus.

She also said the shop aims to hold or help with events every week, which may include sponsoring club events by loaning clothing racks or providing apparel for themed events, such as fashion shows for the Lehigh Modeling Club.

Additionally, the shop hosts pop-up events at locations like the Fairchild-Martindale Library to highlight its resources and promote sustainable fashion.

Barlow said clothing donations fluctuate throughout the year, with most coming at the beginning or end of each semester, as these are usually the most convenient time for students to donate.

Seasonal demand presents challenges, she said, particularly in the winter months when the need for warm clothing increases while donations tend to decrease.

Barlow said the shop currently has a large inventory of summer clothing in storage, ready to be rotated in later this semester.

At the end of the academic year, the shop partners with Lehigh’s Community Service Office to collect and donate clothing. Some Items that have remained in the shop a long time are donated to community organizations during this collection drive.

Madisyn Babb, ’27, a member of the Office of Sustainability’s marketing team, said community participation at the shop has increased, which she credits to greater attention on social media.

“It can be a little confusing to find location-wise, so we made (Instagram) Reels on how to get to the Swap Shop,” Babb said.

The Instagram account is not new, but Babb said the team has recently focused on creating more Reels and collaborating with other Lehigh clubs to boost visibility. The shop also gets promotion through the Office of Sustainability’s Instagram account.

She said the shop receives many casual clothing donations, but a variety of items is always helpful.

“The Swap Shop impacts the campus community because it provides easy access to those who may not have access to specific clothing, especially business clothing,” Babb said.

Barlow said students often reach out directly to the shop, seeking specific items. She said she helps fulfill those requests when the preferred items are in the shop’s inventory.

The shop tracks its usage through an exit ticket system, through which visitors scan a QR code before leaving the store, Barlow said. The form asks visitors to list how many items they took and provides an option to leave feedback or suggestions.

“Pretty much everybody leaves a comment,” Barlow said. “It is our best way for collecting information from people who come in and out.”

Josie Perretta, ‘28, said she first learned about the shop through a Lehigh website and was impressed by the variety of clothing available when she first visited.

She said the shop’s mission was another plus.

“Instead of throwing your old clothes out and buying new ones, you are swapping with other people and eliminating unnecessary waste and spending,” Perretta said. “It impacts Lehigh’s community by allowing for people to be more sustainable easily.”