Rich the Kid rocks University Productions’ spring concert

A historic venue known for its industrial past on the South Side was transformed into a vibrant spot with flashing lights and lively music this weekend.

Students packed into the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks for the University Productions annual spring concert on Friday. The sold out show featured rapper Rich the Kid.

According to its website, University Productions plans, supervises and funds large-scale social activities for Lehigh undergraduates to provide an array of social options for students. Its events range from live concerts to trips to Broadway shows in New York City.

“We try to provide these cool experiences and trips without paying a lot and staying close to campus,” said Laila Dages, ‘26, a member of the organization’s music committee.

Olivia Werner, ‘25, director of music for University Productions, said the organization sold 1,000 tickets for the Rich the Kid concert. Prior to the night’s success, she said she was hopeful students would come together to enjoy the event.

“There aren’t many opportunities at Lehigh where over 1,000 people can come to one place at a time, so it’s an exciting opportunity for students to make good memories with their friends,” Werner said.

The show kicked off with Luke Jacobsen, whose DJ name is ToBeHonest. He shuffled house music for the large crowd as students danced along.

After a wait of an hour and a half, Rich the Kid hit the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Fans lit up the venue with their phone flashlights, and the show kicked off with his song “New Freezer.”

Rich the Kid also performed his most popular hits, including “Plug Walk,” “Carnival” and “Pick it Up,” as students formed mosh pits in the center of the floor.

Matching the crowd’s energy, Rich the Kid engaged with the audience, reaching over the barricades to grab hands. He also brought five students on stage with him at the end of the show.

Dages said pulling off this event was no easy feat for University Productions, as planning had been underway for the entire academic year.

She also said it’s impossible to find an artist that everybody likes for the annual concert.

“People will always question why another artist wasn’t chosen, but there are so many aspects that go into planning, such as the budget and dates,” Dages said. “Trying to please everyone but also balance these factors is very difficult.”

In fact, Dages said Rich the Kid wasn’t their first choice.

For the first time, University Productions conducted a poll for students to vote on their preferred performer this year, and singer Andy Grammar was at the top of the list. However, Dages said logistical challenges with balancing the budget and scheduling conflicts ultimately prevented Grammar from being booked.

“He couldn’t come the day we wanted, and it was more expensive than we thought,” she said. “We want to try our best to get the artist everyone wants, but it can get tricky with planning.”

Despite these obstacles, University Productions pulled off a smooth event that achieved its mission, which Dages said is to create unique events on campus that students might not be able to attend otherwise.

Many students, including Lena Ondondo, ‘27, were grateful for the experience.

Ondondo said her favorite moment was when Rich the Kid performed his hit “Plug Walk.” While the crowd got a bit pushy at times, she said it was thrilling to be surrounded by the crowd’s enthusiasm with her friends.

She also said she was satisfied with the affordability of the ticket.

“When else are you gonna have a concert for $7 for a named artist such as himself?” Ondondo said.