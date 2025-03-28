Heather Johnson fosters community, connection through sociology

Heather Johnson’s passion for sociology began with an introductory class she took as an undergraduate at Colby College, a small, student-centered school in Maine.

She said her high school was more rudimentary and didn’t offer courses in sociology. But from the moment she sat down in the class at Colby, she knew it was her language, and these were her kind of people.

“I didn’t know what other people thought about this stuff, and I just thought I was the only one in the world,” Johnson said. “So, it was an incredible feeling, and that was just the beginning of the rest of my life.”

For more than two decades, Johnson has been a professor of sociology at Lehigh, blending her passion for the field with a commitment to building deep connections with those in her class, which some of her students say is a teaching approach individual to her.

After four years at Colby, Johnson attended Northeastern University to earn her doctoral degree. She said this was an opposite experience compared to her time as an undergraduate, as Northeastern was a much larger school, but it provided her with incredible research opportunities.

Throughout her undergraduate and graduate years, Johnson said although she developed an admiration for sociology through her professors, she never found one she viewed as a role model.

When she began teaching herself, she said she focused on something she’d never experienced as a student — mentorship and community building. She continues this approach in her teaching today.

Sofia Ortiguera, ‘26, is currently taking two courses with Johnson — Development of Social Theory and Sociology of Education.

She said the environment in Johnson’s classes is supportive and positive.

Ortiguera also said Johnson spends three weeks getting to know each of her students through “around the room” community-building activities, which is one of her favorite parts of the class.

“A huge chunk of the course time is taken to discuss yourself and your experiences,” Ortiguera said. “It feels like she does care about what’s going on in your life and you as a person instead of just being a student that she has to grade.”

Johnson said getting to know her students is one of her favorite parts of her job, and she enjoys helping them shift their perspectives to embrace a more sophisticated way of thinking about the world.

Ortiguera said Johnson also conducts an activity called “Heather’s Life Lessons,” during which she dedicates time to address topics students can take away from the course and apply to real-world, day-to-day interactions.

“You don’t get that often in college,” Ortiguera said. “It’s mostly about content.”

Anna Sullivan, ‘26, is also a student of Johnson’s. She said Johnson’s teaching style is different from that of other professors, as she helps students learn more effectively and engage in more thoughtful discussions.

She believes Johnson takes pride in having a distinctive teaching style, which is person-centered and community-based. Sullivan also said the success of the class depends on the ability to connect personally and share experiences, as everyone has their own experiences with the education system.

In sociology, Johnson said it’s important to go beyond the class curriculum by emphasizing the atmosphere in which a person is learning, the teachers they’re surrounded by and the infrastructure. The people one is surrounded by and the influences that shape them play a crucial role in shaping a student’s success in the world, she said.

Johnson said the most significant takeaway she wants each of her students to have is the power of sociological thinking — understanding the world, their own lives, the lives of those around them, social life, and the connection between individual lives and social structures.

“That is a compelling way of viewing the world, because if you can understand that, you can understand how it’s built, how it functions, how the machine works,” Johnson said. “And then, you can have a lot more control over your life and your destiny and a lot bigger impact on not just yourself but the world around you.”

Ortiguera said the bond Johnson builds is the kind of relationship where she feels respected as a student. She also said she has a deep respect for her as a professor.

Johnson said she loves her students at Lehigh, and she believes she belongs at the university, as the environment allows her to continue her pursuit of becoming the role model she never had.

“I just feel very strongly that this is where I am supposed to be,” Johnson said.