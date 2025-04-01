Bethlehem Area Public Library yoga classes promote community, wellness

The Bethlehem Area Public Library is more than just a place for books — it’s also a hub for wellness, as every Wednesday at noon, the library hosts free yoga classes.

The sessions were created to offer the community a space for movement, mindfulness and healing, and they’re led by Wendy Littner Thomson, a licensed professional counselor who specializes in grief counseling.

Thomson, who has been teaching yoga for 16 years, said her journey as a yoga instructor is deeply connected to healing.

She began teaching in 2009 while working at St. Luke’s Hospice, where she launched “Yoga for Grief,” a program designed to help individuals process loss through movement and breathwork.

Over time, Thomson expanded her approach, recognizing the broader need for mental health support. Today, she said, her classes blend traditional yoga with mindfulness techniques, providing participants with practical tools to navigate life’s challenges.

She also said her practice is rooted in “moving meditation,” an approach that synchronizes the body, energy and breath with intention to foster clarity and resilience.

More than a series of stretches, Thomson’s classes integrate pranayama, which is the practice of breath control, asanas, which are physical postures, and reflective discussions on yoga philosophy.

Thomson said the sessions encourage participants to cultivate awareness, self-compassion and inner strength.

“There’s an emphasis on connecting mental health with the body, energy, breathing and bringing all of this together so that people have tools when they’re not in the yoga room when they’re living their lives,” Thomson said. “If something happens, they have a tool kit.”

Thomson emphasized yoga is not just about flexibility or physical fitness — it’s about learning to engage with life more effectively, managing stress and cultivating a sustainable sense of well-being.

She said her classes are open to people of all yoga levels, fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where anyone, regardless of experience or ability, can participate comfortably.

Thomson said the sessions attract a diverse group of attendees, from young adults to retirees. She also said many participants have made these weekly classes a staple in their routines, structuring their schedules around them, but newcomers are always welcome.

“People come from all ages and backgrounds — people who have to do modifications, and people who are super flexible, people who come off the bus, people who drive their cars, people who walk from their homes in the neighborhood,” Thomson said.

Unlike exclusive or high-cost wellness programs, Thomxson said the classes operate on a donation-based system, allowing participants to contribute what they can.

She said the funds support the library by helping to purchase books and sustain mental health initiatives, ensuring wellness remains accessible to all.

Susanne Lanzl Lalande, who has been practicing yoga for decades and also teaches French at the library, said she originally attended Thomson’s classes as a regular and has since begun filling in as an instructor.

“Wendy knew that I was a very big aficionado of her approach and her techniques and had the experience, so she asked me if I’d be interested in taking over, and I absolutely was,” Lalande said.

Lalande is also certified in personal training and said she’s passionate about sharing the practice of yoga and its benefits with anyone willing to learn.

“Young people get stressed, very stressed, and I think our classes are great for that,” she said.

Matthew Rothfuss, head reference and adult services at the library, said though the yoga was initially conceived as a one-time event, the sessions gained popularity and became a permanent offering about seven years ago.

He said he’s witnessed the program evolve over the years, and, even during the pandemic, sessions were never canceled, as the team shifted to an online format and later resumed in-person sessions once it was safe to do so.

Rothfuss also said despite concerns about the library’s future and rumors of its closure, the library has expanded in recent years. Reaffirming the institution’s mission to provide free or affordable programs to the Bethlehem community, Rothfuss said the yoga program aims to ensure essential services remain accessible.

“We’re actually growing and doing very well,” he said. “So, we have no plans to close.”

Beyond yoga, the library also offers classes in Qigong, which is an ancient mind-body practice that combines meditation, breathwork and movement. While distinct from yoga, Thomson said Qigong shares its emphasis on cultivating inner balance and vitality, providing another pathway for individuals to enhance their mental and physical well-being.

Whether it’s physical relaxation, emotional healing or community connection, Thomson said she aims to provide what community members are looking for through the yoga sessions.

“I just kind of take a read on the class,” Thomson said. “I watch and listen carefully and try to make the theme of the class something they can relate to that’s meaningful and will be beneficial.”