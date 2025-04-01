Entering a season with the loss of one senior and two graduate midfielders, Chloe DelNegro, Lehigh women’s lacrosse first-year midfielder, has stepped up.

But she’s done more than just fill the gaps left behind, as she also earned her first Patriot League award on March 10 — Rookie of the Week.

DelNegro, from Tiburon, California, appeared in all 10 games this season and earned a starting role in nine this season. She scored one goal in both of Lehigh’s wins against Iona University and Campbell University. The rookie also had one draw control in a 16-11 win over Campbell, and, most recently, she earned her first career point in conference play after logging an assist against American University on March 15.

As the season progresses into the midst of Patriot League play, she said she’s finding ways to get more involved in games.

“I’m trying to do a good job of doing my role on the team and knowing that, obviously, I’m one of the younger players on the field (and) being able to capitalize on the opportunities that I’m given when it’s my chance to make the most of it,” DelNegro said.

After attending St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco, moving across the country was a large adjustment for DelNegro. But with the help of her teammates, she said she feels as if she has found her second home.

Sophomore attacker Molly Snow said she quickly noticed DelNegro’s hard work, confidence and ability to step up in place of senior midfielders Emma Eberhardt, Cassie Marte and Emma Fiore, who recently graduated.

Snow said DelNegro fit seamlessly with the team and immediately made an impact.

“Having lost a talented senior class last year, there was so much potential for younger players to step up and have an impact on the field, and Chloe did just that,” Snow said.

Snow said DelNegro is one of the most consistent players on the field and has gained confidence that helps her make big plays on both ends of the field.

Senior attacker Angelina Pino said she sees the confident leadership DelNegro has shown as a first-year, and her Rookie of the Week honor is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to the sport and her teammates.

“Since joining the team, she has taken on an important role as a reliable two-way middie that gets her job done,” Pino said. “She also has a lot of energy and is always hyping up those around her.”

Sophomore Grace Martel, a fellow midfielder, said playing alongside DelNegro has boosted her own game and confidence.

“Chloe is a great player, and playing together has helped us both grow,” Martel said. “We constantly push each other to be our best and gain confidence with every game and make the team stronger.”

Martel also said she knew DelNegro was going to be a great player when they first played together several summers ago.

“It was clear how well she moved and created opportunities on the field,” Martel said. “Now playing together in college, she continues to bring that same drive and eagerness to improve every day.”

Martel said the energy DelNegro brings is contagious to the rest of the team, through building connections with her teammates and becoming an encouraging leader once she steps on the field.

DelNegro said she is excited to earn the award, but wants to continue to work hard so she can compete with other rookies in the conference.

“In the Patriot League, there are a lot of really talented freshmen, so I think just continuing to work and just displaying what I’m able to do on the field is something that I want to keep doing,” she said.