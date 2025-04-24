With a series sweep over rival Lafayette College on the line, first-year outfielder Helen Woloshyn sprinted into the spotlight.

Hurling toward the ground, she made a catch that saved the game for the Lehigh softball team.

It was in the bottom of the eighth inning of Lehigh’s game against Lafayette on March 30 that she made the move. The game went into extra innings, and with the score tied at 4-4 and two outs, Woloshyn made the diving catch to keep the game tied.

With senior Brooke Cannon graduating last year, Woloshyn had to step in and take on her spot in the outfield.

Coach Fran Troyan said Cannon left big shoes to fill as one of the program’s top players, but Woloshyn has embraced the challenge with confidence and composure, helping Lehigh stay competitive in Patriot League play.

Troyan also said Woloshyn’s catch was the highlight of the game against Lafayette and a moment that made the team go electric.

“It was like an ESPN Top 10s moment,” he said. “She was totally horizontal to the ground.”

Troyan said he sees many similarities between Woloshyn and Cannon, who had been a four-year starter with All-Patriot League honors, and Woloshyn has already taken on a leadership role for the team this year.

“Helen is about at the same spot as Brooke when she was a freshman,” Troyan said. “She is so open-minded to learning and a very athletic player.”

Woloshyn said as she stepped into her role, she had to remain focused on what the coaches told her and work with her teammates to make herself a better player.

“I have heard so much about Brooke, so I am just so grateful for the opportunity to play and have my coaches and teammates trust me,” she said.

During games against Lafayette, one coach came out onto the field during the eighth inning and told the team they had to catch everything that came their way. Woloshyn said she listened.

“I knew it was a close game and that we couldn’t afford to drop anything, so I just laid out and dove straight for the ball,” Woloshyn said.

Throughout the two games against Lafayette, Woloshyn scored twice, including a crucial run during the 10th inning of the second game, helping the team achieve a 10-4 victory.

Sophomore third baseman Holly Lovett witnessed Woloshyn’s catch and said it truly saved the game for the Mountain Hawks.

“Helen showed up for us when we needed it most,” Lovett said. “Not only did it keep us alive in the game, but it also gave us the momentum the team needed to finish the game.”

Lovett said Woloshyn brings humor and lightheartedness to the team, making everything from practices to games fun. She also said it’s nice to see her in action, diving all over the place to get the team where it needs to go.

Although it is Woloshyn’s first year on the team, she is already a full-time starter.

At the plate so far this season, Woloshyn has a .286 batting average and has successfully stolen 11 bags out of 15 attempts.

Troyan said if Woloshyn continues to work hard and stay dedicated, she could be a top player for the program.

“As long as she believes in herself the way her coaching staff believes in her, then the sky is the limit,” he said.

Lehigh is currently 23-21 this season and 11-4 in Patriot League play. The Mountain Hawks are placed third in the conference and will host the Boston University Terriers starting on April 26 for a chance at clinching the top seed in the Patriot League.