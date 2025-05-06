Amanda Mircovich trades track for new passions

For Amanda Mircovich, running wasn’t just a sport — it was a way of life.

From middle school meets to her first year at Lehigh, track and field provided the rhythm that shaped her days.

Practice, race, recovery. Repeat.

But after years of competition and commitment, Mircovich made the decision to step away from the sport midway through her college career. What followed was a shift that opened doors to new passions, friendships and an identity beyond the track — an identity she’ll carry with her when she graduates from Lehigh in May.

As a standout sprinter from River Edge, New Jersey, Mircovich built her reputation in short- and middle-distance races, specializing in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter.

At River Dell High School in Oradell, New Jersey, she consistently placed at county and sectional championships, drawing attention from college coaches.

“I loved how track was all about pushing yourself to be faster every day,” Mircovich said. “It’s you versus the clock. There’s nothing else like it.”

Growing up, the sport ran through Mircovich’s family. It connected her to her twin sister, Maggie, who also excelled on the track. The two trained together, raced together and consistently pushed each other to improve.

Mircovich said the bond made the sport feel more personal.

When it came time to commit to a university, Mircovich and Maggie picked different schools in Pennsylvania. Mircovich committed to Lehigh, while Maggie headed to Bucknell University.

It was the first time Mircovich would be running without her training partner by her side.

Even so, she felt confident entering Division I track. She said she was ready to test herself against stronger competition but quickly realized the challenge college athletics posed — both physically and mentally.

“Track in college is a different animal,” Mircovich said. “It’s year-round. You have lift. You have practice. You have meets every weekend, even in the offseason. It demands everything.”

As a first-year, Mircovich adjusted quickly. She competed in both the indoor and outdoor seasons as a sprinter, finishing second in the 800-meter at the Bucknell Tune-Up on Feb. 18, 2022.

Even with this success, something felt off.

Without Maggie at her side, Mircovich said track became more solitary. Practices were harder, meets felt more intense, and she no longer had easy access to the emotional support she once relied on.

By the middle of her sophomore year, the cracks were starting to show.

Between long hours on the track, constant travel for meets, strict nutrition plans and the need to prioritize recovery, Mircovich said she started to question whether the sacrifices were still worth it.

After missing out on weekend campus activities and struggling to maintain friendships beyond her team, she said she felt boxed in by a schedule that didn’t leave much room for anything besides track.

“Track became my whole identity at Lehigh, and that’s exhausting when it’s not feeding you anymore,” she said. “I wasn’t hanging out with people outside the team. I wasn’t exploring campus. I was tired mentally and physically.”

Senior jumper Izabel Fronc witnessed the toll college athletics was taking on Mircovich. After meeting through track, the two quickly became close and roomed together their first years.

She said she was thankful to live with Mircovich, as she made her first year at Lehigh worthwhile despite being in different event groups.

“We didn’t train together or have classes together, but I think that made us appreciate the time we did have,” Fronc said. “Whether it was late-night talks or getting ready to go out, Amanda always brought this energy that made things fun.”

Despite practicing in different event groups, Fronc said she saw how tough Mircovich’s training environment was.

“Her sophomore year group was super competitive,” Fronc said. “Honestly, it sounded overbearing at times. The pressure was real. It was the kind of situation where anyone would’ve thought about quitting.”

Mircovich said the breaking point came after the team’s winter training block. With the spring outdoor season approaching, she stepped away from competition, ending her track career after nearly a decade.

“It felt like giving up at first,” Mircovich said. “But then I realized it wasn’t quitting. It was making space for something else.”

Without the demands of the sport dictating her schedule, Mircovich found room to focus on life outside of the track.

She switched her major from biochemistry to mathematics, a subject she had loved but never had time to fully explore. She joined Greek Life, took on leadership roles with Lehigh’s Office of First-Year Experience and embraced the broader campus experience she had missed out on.

Senior Sierra Schlesinger, one of her friends, said she noticed a clear difference in Mircovich once she stepped away from track.

“As soon as I met her, I was amazed by how energetic and friendly and high-spirited she is,” Schlesinger said. “After she left track, it felt like she just expanded her circle so much.”

She said joining the Alpha Phi sorority gave Mircovich the chance to experience a different side of campus life. She also said Mircovich’s positive attitude helped her build connections across Lehigh.

Still, Mircovich’s relationship with running didn’t disappear.

Today, she runs on her own terms. There are no coaches timing her splits. No teammates pacing her. No expectations, just the simple joy of movement.

“I don’t need a time to validate me anymore,” Mircovich said. “I run because I love it. That’s the best part.”

As she prepares to graduate in a few weeks, she said she looks back on her sprinting days with pride and remains grateful for her time competing on the track.

“It made me tough,” Mircovich said. “It made me disciplined, and it showed me that sometimes, your biggest wins happen off the track.”