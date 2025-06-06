Kelly Fricker earns national recognition after debut season

While first-year Kelly Fricker was recruited to play second base for the Lehigh softball team, she ended her first season as a right fielder and hitter.

After moving to make room for senior Maddy Schmeiser in the middle infield, Fricker took on a position she hadn’t expected to play. However, the rookie ended her first season with not only Patriot League and regional honors, but also her name etched into Lehigh’s record book.

Throughout the season, Fricker started all 55 games and played 28 multi-hit games, including a season-high four hits and two doubles against Bucknell University, and a three-hit, five-RBI performance against Colgate University.

She was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week twice and recently earned First Team All-Patriot League and All-East Region Second Team honors.

Fricker’s love for softball, however, began long before her record-breaking college career.

She first started the sport when she played travel ball at 8 years old. She then grew into a standout player at Bayard Rustin High School, where she set single-season school records with 54 hits, 16 doubles, 45 runs scored and a batting average of .603.

When looking at colleges, Fricker said she was drawn to Lehigh because of the educational opportunities and the softball team’s chemistry she witnessed when she visited.

“Especially compared to the other schools that I was talking to and looking at, it’s kind of corny, but (Lehigh) felt like home,” she said. “Everybody says you’ll get that feeling, and I completely had that here.”

During her first year playing at the collegiate level, Fricker led the Patriot League with a batting average of .443. Her 85 hits tied Lehigh’s single-season hits record, and her 20 doubles tied her for first in the Patriot League while ranking among the top 25 nationally.

As both an outfielder and infielder, she wrapped up this year’s regular season with 27 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

“She gets on base, scores runs and can drive runners in too,” Coach Fran Troyan said. “She sets the table and clears it.”

Fricker’s standout year came during a resurgent season for the Mountain Hawks, who secured a No.3 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and closed out the season 28-24 overall and 13-4 in Patriot League play. Their postseason run ended with a 5-3 loss to Bucknell in the elimination round.

Despite it being Fricker’s rookie season, senior Rory Dudley said the first-year has made a strong impression on the team.

“She came in already playing at such a high level,” Dudley said. “But more than that, she’s just a joy to be around. Always positive. Always lifting people up.”

Troyan said he was proud of the team’s unity and growth through the course of the season. He said Fricker played a significant role in this, and she brought a lot of value to the team’s dynamic beyond her talent on the diamond.

“This was one of the most tight-knit and hardworking teams I’ve coached, and Kelly was a big part of that,” Troyan said. “She played like a veteran from day one. She’s just one of those electric players.”

Troyan said Fricker not only embraced the right fielder position, which she hadn’t expected to play, but she also excelled in her new role.

Senior captain Sydney Parlett said Fricker’s versatility and athleticism would allow her to excel anywhere she’d be put on the field.

Parlett also said Fricker significantly contributed to the team’s camaraderie. She said even as a first-year, teammates looked to Fricker for her support and positivity.

“She’s just always smiling,” Parlett said. “(Fricker’s) one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

Troyan credited Fricker’s work ethic as one of her defining qualities. He said she’s often one of the first to arrive at practice and one of the last to leave.

Fricker was also named a second-team first-year All-American by D1Softball, which writers, digital media creators, and industry experts vote on.

Despite her individual success, Fricker said she doesn’t have any statistical expectations. Her main goals are to be happy, improve and make the most of her time at Lehigh.

She also said she wants to help Lehigh win a Patriot League Title and leave a legacy that inspires others to similarly be kind and put in their best effort.

“I feel like my role is to bring a smile to people’s faces and be positive,” Fricker said. “I want to enjoy every second, because I know it’ll fly by.”