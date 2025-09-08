From Brooklyn to Bethlehem: Larrea rises to Rookie of the Week

On Aug. 25, first-year forward Luciano Larrea was watching from the sidelines. Late into the second half of the Lehigh men’s soccer game against Rider University, sophomore Bora Turker went down with an injury, and Larrea got the go-ahead.

Eighty-four minutes into the game, he made the most of it.

Larrea ran onto the field, timed his run and shot the game-winning goal, claiming victory for the Mountain Hawks in a dramatic fashion.

The strike sealed a 2-1 victory and set the stage for Larrea’s recognition as the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Week on Sept. 1.

“It felt great,” Larrea said. “But obviously I couldn’t do it without my teammates, they helped me and supported me.”

Soccer has been in Larrea’s life since the beginning. Growing up in Brooklyn, he started kicking a ball around the park at age three, often tagging along with his older brother and friends.

By age five, he was playing at Blau Weiss Gottschee, one of the top Major League Soccer academies in the country. He said this sharpened his skills and gave him a platform to be a leader.

As captain of the academy’s team, he led Gottschee to the No. 1 seed in the 2024 MLS Next playoffs and a trip to the quarterfinals. He entered Lehigh as a Top Drawer Soccer 3-star recruit and the No. 12-ranked player in New York.

Larrea’s decision to commit to Lehigh came after a showcase appearance. He emailed the university in February 2024, and coaches came to see him play.

“I really loved the campus, the academics, everything about it and the team culture,” Larrea said.

Senior teammate and captain Noah Levy said Larrea’s skills showed the instant he joined Lehigh’s program. His teammates immediately noticed how seriously he took the transition to Division I play and his strong performance in their fitness test.

“He has been a really, really good kid from day one, just a good personality, really radiating positivity throughout the team,” Levy said. “On the soccer side of things, he came in really fit.”

Larrea’s skillset was put to use when the Mountain Hawks needed it against the Broncs.

Rider University ranks 86th in the NCAA DI men’s soccer rankings, besting Lehigh that trails at 174th.

The pressure was on as the Mountain Hawks and Broncs were tied after the first half at 1-1, with Lehigh substituting frequently, using 19 players on the field throughout the game.

Coach Dean Koski said Larrea was brought in to provide energy when the team needed it.

“He’s going to be a player that comes off the bench and gives us a spark,” Koski said. “He’s smart, he’s got good speed, he’s conscientious on both sides of the ball. He’s been a pleasant surprise early on.”

That spark showed up against Rider.

Koski knew how much that goal meant to Larrea, especially as a first-year.

“Wow. The (first-year) made a game-winning goal,” Koski said with a laugh. “I think the guys started calling him Rookie of the Week before he even became it. I know what that must feel like as a (first-year) coming in, and I know how much it meant to him.”

While first-years don’t have the opportunity to make a game-winning goal that often, Levy said Larrea capitalized on the moment. He said the team has a lot of confidence and trust in Larrea.

In his first games as a Mountain Hawk, Larrea has logged 186 minutes, three shots on goal and one game-winning goal.

Off the field, Koski said Larrea has a lighthearted personality that fits seamlessly into the team culture.

“He’s actually kind of funny and has a good sense of humor,” Koski said. “He relates really well to his teammates and enjoys the coaching staff. He’s just a terrific kid who comes from a terrific family.”

Levy acknowledged the speed of the collegiate game is faster than what he faced in high school, and the opponents are physically bigger, stronger and faster. He said while it’s an adjustment for every first-year, Larrea is a smart player and, from day one, never seemed out of place.

Koski believes Larrea has the tools and skillset to make a lasting impact at Lehigh.

“He shows up every day and puts in the effort without ever complaining,” Koski said. “He has all the makings to be someone really special in the Patriot League.”

Despite his breakout moment, Larrea remains focused on bigger goals.

“I want to win (Patriot League) Rookie of the Year, that’s a really high goal,” he said. “But the number one goal of the season is to win the Patriot League Championship.”