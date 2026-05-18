Students throw their caps in the air to celebrate their graduation following the closing remarks and ringing of the bell at the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17. The ceremony saw 1,447 student awarded their degrees at Goodman Stadium. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
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