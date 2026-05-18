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    Gallery: Lehigh celebrates Class of 2026 at undergraduate commencement

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    Students throw their caps in the air to celebrate their graduation following the closing remarks and ringing of the bell at the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17. The ceremony saw 1,447 student awarded their degrees at Goodman Stadium. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A graduation balloon is held up by a family member as students take their seats prior to the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on Sunday. Established in 1865, Lehigh’s class of 2026 marks the 158th class to graduate from the university. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh President Joseph Helble speaks with staff ahead of the processional march during the undergraduate commencement ceremony for the class of 2026 on Sunday. Helble delivered welcome and closing remarks as well as an introduction of the keynote speaker at the event. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Keynote speaker Stacey Cunningham, ’96, delivers her commencement address to students at Lehigh’s undergraduate commencement on Sunday, May 17. After earning her industrial engineering degree, Cunningham would go on to become the first woman to serve as president of the New York Stock Exchange from 2018 to 2022. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Students wait in line at Goodman Stadium before walking onstage to accept their degrees during the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17. Undergraduates majored in 74 different disciplines across Lehigh’s four colleges and its interdisciplinary programs. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Friends and family watch in Goodman Stadium as remarks are delivered at the undergraduate commencement on Sunday, May 17. The ceremony included student remarks from Marcella Rodio, ’26, and a singing of the alma mater led by Rosa Falletta, ’26. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Graduates walk down the center aisle after the conferring of degrees at the undergraduate commencement on Sunday. Students heard from president Joseph Helble, ’82, provost Nathan Urban, and other speakers prior to having their names read aloud onstage. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Students listen as university chaplain Reverend Lloyd Steffen delivers the invocation at the beginning of undergraduate commencement on Sunday, May 17. The color of hood trim on each graduate reflects their respective area of study within Lehigh’s four colleges. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Kashi Johnson, a professor of theatre at Lehigh carries the university mace, bearing the Lehigh crest, onstage during the processional prior to the beginning of events during the undergraduate commencement for the class of 2026. The ceremonial mace bearer is a distinguished position at many colleges and represents a distinct academic honor for those who perform it. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

     

    Family members and friends watch on as graduates of Lehigh’s class of 2026 proceed to their seats during the grand march on the morning of Sunday during the undergraduate commencement. The march was accompanied by a musical performance from the Allentown Band, the nation’s oldest civilian concert band with performances dating back to 1828. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

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