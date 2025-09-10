When 26-year-old Asa Blynn impulsively bought a tiny storefront on Vine Street, he chose his love for music over Wall Street.

That leap of faith became Railroad Records, a South Side store that sells vinyls, CDs, 8-track tapes and even VHS tapes to the Bethlehem community.

What began as a quick decision has grown into a community-focused music store, creating a space for Lehigh students, locals and South Side community members who share Blynn’s love for music.

“It felt like a more mature part of me had taken control and just shook me awake saying, ‘Okay, you’re doing this now,’” Blynn said.

The store’s tiny size is noticeable upon entry. It has a mid-century modern aesthetic, with knick-knacks lining almost every inch of the room.

Vinyls and memorabilia from Blynn’s life, including his great grandfather’s and grandfather’s Lehigh diplomas, are displayed on the walls.

The Lehigh Valley native named the store Railroad Records in honor of Bethlehem’s industrial history, and, ironically, his childhood love for Thomas the Tank Engine.

However, getting the business off the ground wasn’t easy.

Blynn’s friends helped by lending money, designing the store’s website and building furniture while he focused on decorating.

“They said to not second guess yourself, and if it doesn’t work out, you can look back and say you tried at least,” Blynn said.

Some of his family, though, were less supportive.

Blynn said a lot of people would have preferred to see him working on Wall Street, but that’s not something he’s interested in.

After studying history at Kutztown University, Blynn’s passion for music inspired him to open the record shop.

“I think of music as a kind of way of putting your ear to the door of the past,” he said.

But Blynn wasn’t born with this love for music. He said he remembers not knowing how to answer his teachers when asked what he liked to listen to because he would only ever hear pop that he didn’t enjoy. He had yet to realize the variety of songs that were out there.

Since then, Blynn’s music taste has expanded. He appreciates many genres, including rock, blues, country, jazz and folk, which are reflected in his store’s offerings.

Railroad Records prioritizes selling collectible vinyls such as Fleetwood Mac and the Beatles.

“There’s not really a well-curated place to go for used stuff in decent condition,” Blynn said. “That’s kind of hard to find, so that’s what this place is about.”

Blynn said he ensures his pricing is fair to build up a good reputation. He said undercutting customers might bring in quick profits, but it isn’t worth losing their trust long-term.

He also does not charge local artists to sell their records in his store while other record stores may charge upwards of 30% to carry their products.

Peyton Sheaffer, ‘27, discovered Railroad Records while working nearby at Deja Brew, a coffee shop located on 4th Street. She said she appreciates Blynn’s fair approach to pricing.

“He doesn’t price gouge,” Sheaffer said. “There’s good prices.”

Blynn also personalizes each customer’s experience by considering their preferences.

Sheaffer said the first time she went into the shop, she was looking for a specific vinyl. When the store didn’t have it, Blynn bought it for her.

A neighbor down the street also came to Blynn with a request. His grandfather had been a blues singer and wanted to find a record of his songs to replace one he had owned that was broken.

Blynn tracked down the only copy in the world from Sweden and purchased it for him.

Because of its proximity to campus, Railroad Records draws Lehigh students as both customers and employees.

Blake Bergey, ‘27, needed a summer job and saw an Instagram ad for the shop.

His trumpet-playing background and taste in classic rock helped him give customers music recommendations.

“It’s just fun to meet other people that share my love of music,” Bergey said.