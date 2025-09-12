Bora Turker finds his footing with early season goals

In fall 2024, first-year striker Bora Turker stepped onto Ulrich Field for the first time as a collegiate men’s soccer player.

Now, just three games into his sophomore season, Turker has found the back of the net in two games.

On Aug. 21, Turker scored his first goal for the Mountain Hawks in a game that ended in a 1-1 tie against La Salle University.

Coach Dean Koski said the “first goal” milestone is important for a young striker — who plays closest to the opposing team’s goal — to build confidence, especially early in the season.

“(Turker) has what I would describe as a very narrow effect,” Koski said. “He’s appropriately quiet, very smart, hardworking and respected by his teammates. He is dutiful in everything he does.”

Turker’s hot streak continued into their second game, a 2-1 win against Rider University, where he scored only three minutes into the game.

Turker has already bested his performance from last season, when he played a total of 591 minutes with one assist and no goals.

Turker said he had to adjust to the new team and Patriot League competition last season, but being more acclimated this year has led to his success.

Sophomore teammate and Turker’s roommate Shea Coughlin said Turker struggled a bit with keeping possession of the ball last year. He credited his teammate’s hard work as the reason for his improvement this season.

Turker said above all, he is most motivated by his teammates.

“We’re all best friends, and they all push me to be the best player I can be,” Turker said. “Day in, day out, trainings, games, they’re always pushing me, making sure I’m working as hard as I can.”

Coughlin said from the moment they started together as first years, Turker always had a positive work ethic and attitude.

Turker is a part of Lehigh’s Integrated Business and Engineering honors program. He said he has to make sacrifices, but has gotten the hang of handling his rigorous schedule.

Coughlin said he’s impressed with Turker’s ability to not only balance his course load with his soccer commitments, but also to keep a consistently positive attitude.

“He really just goes about everything with a sense of pride that not many other people do,” Coughlin said. “He also always shows up every day on time. He’s never late, with a smile on his face. I think that just brings a great vibe to the locker room.”

Coughlin said Turker and their two other roommates, sophomores Giacomo Zizza and Paul Smajlaj, would go and get a nice meal together before every match. Soon, this turned into a whole team affair.

“(Turker) started the tradition because he felt like it was nice to get people together before the game, which really helped us all as a team,” Coughlin said.

Looking toward the rest of this season, Turker said he wants to keep scoring goals and help bring a Patriot League Championship back to Bethlehem for the first time since 2019.

The team had its season home opener on Aug. 30, scoring a 2-1 win against Columbia.

After a tie against Old Dominion and a loss to the defending National Champions, the University of Vermont, the team’s current record is 2-1-2. They begin Patriot League play against Loyola on Sept. 13 at home.

Coughlin said his goal for Turker is to earn All-Patriot League honors — an achievement he believes is possible, especially if Turker continues his hard work and maintains his fitness.

“He’s not the loudest voice in the room, he’s not the strongest personality in the room, but he doesn’t need to be,” Koski said. “We want (Turker) to be the best version of himself, and I appreciate that he’s understated, thoughtful and eager to learn.”