Color Stack is a national organization that provides free membership and resources to help Black and Latinx students break into technology fields, offering support such as networking opportunities and internships.

Last semester, Color Stack launched at Lehigh.

Perry Addey, ‘27, an electrical engineering major, learned about the program while interning at Amazon Web Services. He said he was motivated to bring Color Stack to Lehigh since he knew other schools had the organization.

“If other schools are doing it, why aren’t we doing it?” Addey said.

Since its launch, the club has grown to include about 40 members. Addey said the club is meant to be more than a professional pipeline — it’s also a space where students can support one another and build community.

During their first semester on campus, Color Stack hosted a general meeting to introduce the executive board, followed by a game night to help members build connections. This fall, the club partnered with the National Society of Black Engineers for a résumé review session, where students exchanged feedback in preparation for fall internships and job recruiting.

Dayanara Cabrera, ‘26, the vice president of Color Stack, said the goal of the club is to have successful events that students can get a lot out of.

“We want quality over quantity,” Cabrera said. “We don’t want to have events too frequently, but enough so that during recruiting season, students can get a lot out of them.”

For Cabrera, one of her most meaningful experiences with Color Stack was attending the national summit in San Francisco this summer. She said hearing from engineers at large companies such as Netflix and Duolingo taught her how to navigate challenges in the tech industry.

“Hearing people who have succeeded talk about their journeys and how not every career path is going to be easy did really support me, just because I struggle a lot with imposter syndrome,” Cabrera said.

She said one of the things she appreciated most about the summit was how it catered to underclassmen, offering them a smaller and more approachable space to explore careers in tech. Younger students were given the opportunity to talk to recruiters and learn more about breaking into the industry.

Vanessa Koranteng, ‘28, an electrical engineering and computer science major, had already been a part of the national Color Stack organization before Lehigh’s club was established, and joined once it was launched on campus.

She also attended the summit and said it gave her valuable exposure to recruiters from major companies.

Koranteng said when she applied for an internship with Boston Consulting Group and completed an online assessment, fellow Color Stack members who had gone through the same process reached out to share resources and advice for her application.

“It’s really nice to have a community, to see people who look like you and share the same aim of getting jobs in tech,” Koranteng said. “I found a sense of belonging and feel comfortable here.”

Addey said funding for the organization has been an ongoing challenge, and he hopes they can secure sponsorships and make connections with companies.

Addey said at some universities Color Stack organizations are financially supported by companies like Netflix and Nvidia.

He explained that the companies who can’t provide financial support, invite students to their offices or send recruiters to talk to students.

“I’m hoping for that kind of relationship with companies at Lehigh, where companies can connect with our students,” Addey said. “That’s one of the future goals.”

Cabrera said the executive board also wants to ensure the club continues to grow with purpose. She said she hopes to plan events where students are encouraged to work on personal projects to help build their resumes and personal brands.

“We lead with intention and genuine effort to give everybody good opportunities in their career path, whether in tech or not,” she said.