In the third-floor spin or fourth-floor dance studios of Taylor Gym, there are a variety of fitness classes, including Les Mills Bodypump, Pilates, Zumba and yoga. But when students walk into the gym for one of these classes, they might not expect it to be led by a fellow classmate.

At Lehigh, however, a growing number of students have stepped up to the front of the room, trading their roles as participants for that of instructors. For them, the experience blends personal passions, leadership skills and the challenges of balancing campus life with teaching.

For Michelle Fruge, ‘27, stepping into the role of a spin instructor came naturally after years of enjoying group fitness classes. But leading required more than enthusiasm.

Fruge said she completed an online certification with Schwinn Cycling and renewed her CPR certification before taking the instructor’s seat.

Planning a spin class involves arranging a combination of music and movement. Fruge said she spends hours curating playlists and choreographing bike rides to match the rhythm of her tracks.

She said the preparation pays off in class, where she’s required to have a lot more energy than when she’s a participant.

“It definitely takes more energy,” Fruge said. “When you’re just taking a class or focusing on the instructor, you don’t really have to be enthusiastic, but on the flip side, you’re talking and counting.”

Fruge said balancing student life with teaching isn’t always easy, but the rewards outweigh the challenges. She said her leadership role has given her a new perspective about fitness, and the community she finds in each class keeps her motivated.

Amanda Olsen, ‘26, has also turned her passion for fitness into teaching. Fitness has been a part of her life since middle school, and she later became certified to teach Bodypump, a Les Mills program that involves resistance training.

“It’s a weight focused class, so it’s all about resistance training,” Olsen said. “It’s choreographed to music, so it’s kind of like dancing with weights.”

Bodypump classes involve 10 music tracks, each with a choreographed exercise that targets a different muscle group. Teaching requires memorizing not only the movements, but also the timing, transitions and motivational cues.

Olsen said she has trained in New York City, where she practiced the tracks repeatedly and learned how to deliver them with confidence. She said she even rehearsed in front of friends and family before debuting at Taylor Gym.

Now in her second year as an instructor, Olsen teaches one class a week, which allows her to balance the role with her workload. She said exams and lab work sometimes complicate her schedule, but planning makes it manageable.

For Olsen, teaching is more than a side job — it’s a way to share her passion and inspire others.

Rachelle Bianciella, ‘26, found her way to instructing through a personal connection. Her first-year roommate’s mother, Genna Albano, who is the assistant director of fitness and instructional programs and operates Taylor Gym, inspired her to try a class.

She said after attending, she decided she wanted to try instructing herself.

“I love taking spin classes at home, and then I heard about the opportunity here,” Bianciella said. “I loved that I could make it my own with the music and style of everything.”

With time, her preparation process has evolved. Bianciella said she now uses her iPad to design rides, syncing music to specific moves.

While she was nervous at first, Bianciella said support from her friends in the studio helped her become more comfortable.

Bianciella’s passion for fitness has led her to pursue an interdisciplinary studies major in kinesiology, combining biology and psychology. She said teaching fits her long-term goals, while also offering immediate fulfillment.

“I think it’s a great program that Lehigh has,” Bianciella said. “It really does build a community, which is a good aspect.”