Carter Lyons ‘97 talks about AI in the workplace

Carter Lyons, ‘97, believes artificial intelligence doesn’t replace work — it accelerates it, with tasks that once took weeks now able to be finished in only hours.

The Donald M. Gruhn, ‘49, Distinguished Finance Speaker Series hosted Lyons, the Co-CEO of Two Sigma Investments, to host the event “Navigating the AI Era” on Tuesday, which garnered approximately 330 attendees at Baker Hall in the Zoellner Arts Center. The discussion covered the growing influence of AI on global finance and everyday life as part of the speaker series that brings global business leaders to Lehigh.

Lyons was joined by Finance Chair McKay Price for a discussion on how large language models and data-driven systems are changing not only investing, but also how people work and learn.

Lyons, who graduated with a degree in finance, recounted his early career in investment management before co-leading Two Sigma, a New York-based hedge fund that applies data science and machine learning to financial markets.

He said Two Sigma is a technology company that also invests. According to the company’s website, AI processes massive amounts of data and detects subtle market signals faster than human analysts.

“Humans get tired and distracted — computers don’t,” Lyons said. “The ability to process (a large amount of) data at (such a large) scale changes everything.”

When discussing AI’s broader influence on work and education, Lyons likened it to the early adoption of the internet. He said while professors initially resisted going online, it soon became indispensable — just as AI is becoming a standard tool, much like spreadsheets or calculators.

Lyons also said while AI can enhance efficiency, it still requires careful oversight and it is important to “trust but verify.”

During the Q&A session, students asked about the risks, ethics and limitations of AI in modern finance.

Lyons said even at Two Sigma, human insight remains central to decision-making, as humans should make all final decisions and only use AI as an informant.

He also said communication and teamwork with technology reshapes the professional world. He said while technical abilities are valuable, success increasingly depends on how well people are able to connect and collaborate.

“You’re doing that on campus all the time, and you don’t even realize it,” Lyons said. “You’re working with small groups. You have to take those types of skills and translate those to the workforce.”

He encouraged students to view their college experiences as not just a time for academics, but as a place for professional growth because building relationships with peers and professors will mirror the kind of collaboration required in any modern organization.

When asked if AI would reduce job opportunities, Lyons said he doesn’t think so, as people can often differentiate what’s written by a computer versus what’s written by a human.

“If I’m reading a summary of the Lehigh versus Yale football game, and it’s pretty chunky when you go to ESPN,” he said. “You click on it, and it’s clearly written by a computer, not by someone who’s describing what it was like to be there. And I’d much rather read what’s (written by a human).”

Chris Burns, ‘28, asked Lyons if Two Sigma has any interest in expanding into predicting the success of market spaces.

Lyons said the company had previously attempted to use data science technology in more markets, but they weren’t successful, so they redirected the company’s priorities to predicting stock and macro markets.

As the conversation concluded, Lyons said he believes AI will soon be as ordinary as smartphones or the internet, integrated into nearly every aspect of life.

“We’re (a) tiny, little speck of the overall investment world. So there’s so much more to be done.”