Editorial: Campus works because they do

If you’ve ever swiped into the dining hall, borrowed a camera from the Digital Media Studio or used a resource in the library, chances are work-study students helped make it happen.

Work-study might be one of the least understood parts of campus life. Some students see it as a lucky deal, others think it’s unfair and many don’t know what it is.

But work-study is not a perk — it’s a vital program that helps students afford college and keeps the university running.

The federal work-study program provides part-time jobs for students with financial needs, allowing them to make money to support their education. These positions aren’t a special favor or a loophole that takes jobs from others; rather, they’re meant to support students.

Lehigh offers financial aid through scholarships, grants, loans and the work-study program. According to the university’s website, the standard work-study award is $2,500 per year. Many students also rely on federal aid through FAFSA to secure additional grants or loans to cover remaining costs.

According to the Federal Student Aid website, the amount each student receives depends on when they apply, their level of financial need and the school’s available funding.

Work-study students aren’t taking jobs.They’re filling positions that exist specifically for them, often funded by aid money that can’t be used elsewhere. Departments hire work-study students using a set budget, creating a mutually beneficial system: students earn money without taking on additional loans, and Lehigh gains the helping hands that keep daily operations moving.

At Lehigh, these jobs take many forms. Some students assist with the archives in Linderman Library, others help in the Zoellner Arts Center with technology, events and administrative responsibilities.

The LUAG hires students to prepare exhibits, and Taylor Gym has employees assist in all areas. Even Lehigh Athletics relies on students to record statistics, set up equipment and keep facilities running smoothly.

For many students, that paycheck covers textbooks, groceries or rent. For others, it makes the difference between staying enrolled or not.

But beyond the financial benefit, work-study builds community. Students connect with staff, faculty and departments they might otherwise never encounter.

Some jobs offer hands-on experiences that connect directly to what students are learning in class. Others get the chance to take on leadership roles, whether that be training new employees or managing small projects that strengthen teamwork and problem-solving skills.

The program instills independence and professionalism. Balancing classes, jobs and campus life teaches responsibility, time management and communication — skills that last after graduation. And there is certainly something to be said for students earning financial independence through a campus job.

Work-study students are often behind the scenes of answering emails, tutoring and keeping offices open during midterms. Without them, campus would feel noticeably quieter and less functional.

It’s a misconception that work-study students have it easy. They still have to find and apply for jobs, sometimes competing for limited positions.

The benefits of work-study extend beyond individual students. Because the federal government subsidizes wages, departments can afford to hire more workers without draining their budgets. Tutoring centers, labs and offices can stay fully staffed while students gain meaningful experiences.

Lehigh could do more to make the program visible and transparent. Including information about work-study during orientation or more clearly labeling eligible positions could help students understand who qualifies and how to apply.

Doing so would also help students better understand the program. Working students often find themselves explaining how their jobs operate to curious friends, but if more students knew how the program runs, there would be fewer misconceptions. Some might even realize they qualify for financial aid.

Better recognition would not only celebrate work-study students’ efforts but also highlight how essential their work is to the university’s everyday rhythm and success.

Work-study isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential. There’s no ceremony for the students reminding others to scan their IDs at Taylor Gym at 6:30 a.m. or sprinting to their shift between classes.

Every university relies on people who quietly keep things working, and at Lehigh, many of them are work-study students. Their contributions deserve not just gratitude, but understanding — because when they excel, the entire university does too.