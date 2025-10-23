Keeping time, building tradition: Shannyn Konek leads the Marching 97

On a bright August afternoon, the sound of brass and drums swells across Goodman Campus. The familiar cadence signals the start of another Lehigh football season.

For Shannyn Konek, ‘26, standing in all white with a commanding presence, it means something more. As the drum major of Lehigh’s Marching 97, Konek isn’t just keeping time — she’s conducting a legacy.

Konek’s journey began before her first year at Lehigh Fest, the university’s annual admitted students fair, where the Marching 97’s performance caught her attention. Drawn by the group’s energy, she introduced herself to the band members and immediately knew she wanted to join.

Having played clarinet in her high school band, where she also served as drum major her senior year, Konek already knew her way around a field.

By her sophomore year at Lehigh, she was elected drum major, a position voted on by the band after candidates lead rehearsals and attend band camp, an intensive week where members learn to march, play and move in sync.

Professor Darin Lewis, Lehigh’s director of bands, said Konek has grown more comfortable and flourished in the role.

Lewis oversees several Lehigh bands, including the Marching 97, the Symphonic Band and the Wind Ensemble, while also teaching music theory and serving as a faculty adviser.

Throughout his time at Lehigh, he’s seen student leaders come and go, but he said Konek stands out for her enthusiasm and her ability to bring people together.

He also said the Marching 97 is entirely student-run, making positions like the drum major and band manager essential to its success while allowing opportunities for students to develop leadership skills.

Lewis said Konek’s partnership with band manager Crystal Flore, ‘26, has strengthened the Marching 97’s operations.

“As sophomores, (Flore and Konek) were equipment managers together, and they’ve just moved up together and have a very good relationship, which I think really helps the band,” Lewis said.

Before most Lehigh students move into dorms, the Marching 97 is already deep into band camp. For Konek, those early mornings and late-night rehearsals mark the start of a journey that bonds the band together before the season begins.

The Marching 97’s season runs from August through its final show at the Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry game in November. After winter break, the new executive board reconvenes to review the group’s constitution and bylaws in preparation for the next season.

Once the season starts, Konek’s responsibilities extend beyond conducting. She sets rehearsal schedules, coordinates halftime drill formations and ensures the band is performance-ready for tailgates, on-campus rallies and home games.

Joining the band wasn’t just about music for her — it was about the community.

“Marching 97 is such a special organization,” she said. “Joining and being able to meet so many different people has been an integral part of Lehigh, and it’s made my experience so worthwhile.”

Konek said the band is like her second family. The traditions, from spirited halftime shows to inside jokes between sections, have created friendships that stretch beyond the rehearsal fields.

Some of her favorite memories capture the band’s blend of hard work and humor.

During Rivalry Week, the band floods about 40 classrooms across campus, blasting fight songs and chants to stir the Le-Laf spirit. Another highlight for Konek was when she led the band in a 10-minute parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disney World.

Avery McGarry, ‘26, the leader of the band’s tenor sax section, said Konek’s leadership sets the tone for everyone.

“(Konek) is just filled with so much joy,” McGarry said. “We always know we’re going to have a really good show because she puts so much work into making us look and sound good.”

Konek said her role has sharpened her communication and organizational skills, teaching her to balance authority with empathy. She’s learned to coordinate dozens of moving parts, inspire others by example and keep morale high during grueling rehearsal weeks.

As her second year as drum major winds down, Konek’s focus has shifted toward mentoring the next generation of leaders who will carry the Marching 97 forward.

“I truly believe joining Marching 97 was the best thing I did for myself here at Lehigh,” Konek said.