Jess Strassburg is the Student Accountability Coordinator for the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts.

“Don’t ever be ashamed of loving the strange things that make your weird little heart happy.”

That quote from Elizabeth Gilbert has always stuck with me. It reminds me that the parts of ourselves we sometimes hide — the quirks, passions or ideas that don’t fit into neat boxes — are often the most powerful parts of who we are.

Creativity and compassion are what bring those parts to life. They’re how we grow, connect and make a difference in the world around us.

The truth is, you never really know what someone else is going through. Everyone carries their own story, even when it’s not visible. When we share those stories — through our art, our words, our kindness — we create space for diversity, understanding and community.

Following the latest trend might feel safe, but it’s also the fastest way to fade into the crowd. Being your unique, creative self helps you stand out — and, more importantly, it helps you find people who truly see you.

I often tell my high school seniors: what do you want to be remembered for? That silly prank that was pulled on a friend, or that amazing art piece you created?

That’s why I believe creativity and compassion aren’t just nice traits to have; they’re essential ways of living. When students embrace them fully, they learn to think independently, connect deeply and lead with purpose.

To me, creativity isn’t about being “good” at art; it’s about curiosity. It’s about looking at something ordinary and asking, “what if?”

At school, creativity gives us the space to figure out who we are and what we care about. It’s not about forcing ourselves into an identity. It’s about letting that identity unfold naturally, surrounded by people who encourage us.

At the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, located on the South Side of Bethlehem, I’ve seen how powerful that can be. Here, students get to explore their creative sides every day, whether they’re dancers, writers, actors, future entrepreneurs, scientists or musicians.

We split our days between academic classes and our art majors, and that balance helps us see how everything connects. A physics lesson might inspire a sculpture. A painting might spark a poem. Creativity flows across subjects, giving us room to explore, fail safely and take risks without fear of judgment.

But creativity means little without compassion. If creativity drives progress, compassion ensures that progress helps people, not just impresses them. Compassion reminds us to pause and consider someone else’s experience before reacting.

I’ve seen compassion in so many quiet moments: when students check in on a friend who’s struggling, when we organize mental health awareness days or when we simply listen without trying to fix everything. These small acts might not seem like much, but they ripple outward. They shape a culture where people feel safe to be themselves.

When compassion becomes part of a school’s daily life, it changes how we treat each other. It builds trust and reminds us that success isn’t a solo journey. It’s something we create together.

The most powerful moments I’ve experienced at school happen when creativity and compassion meet. Compassion gives creativity direction, and creativity gives compassion power. Together, they lead to ideas that actually make a difference.

I’ve seen students reach out to local kids to share their art or plan performances that raise awareness for social issues. These aren’t just projects. They’re proof that imagination can be used to help others. When you create with empathy, your work carries a kind of honesty that people feel. That’s when art and learning becomes something bigger than yourself.

Learning to live with both creativity and compassion has changed how I see myself and my future. It’s made me more open-minded, more resilient and more hopeful. These qualities don’t just prepare us for college or careers. They prepare us to lead.

In today’s world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by division and competition. But when people bring empathy and imagination together, they find real solutions to real problems.

I’ve watched Lehigh students partner with local organizations, creating projects that connect the arts with social good. I’ve seen alumni build careers where kindness and innovation go hand in hand. That’s the kind of world I want to be part of and the kind of person I want my students to become.

Creativity and compassion are more than skills: they’re ways of being. They help us think boldly, act kindly and live with meaning. A community built on imagination and empathy doesn’t just prepare students for the world, it empowers us to reimagine it.

As members of the Lehigh community, I hope we keep choosing to lead with both heart and curiosity. Because when we do we don’t just create art, we create understanding. We create change. We create a future that’s as vibrant and human as the people within it.