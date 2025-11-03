Meet the candidates for Northampton County executive and court

Tomorrow is the Northampton County municipal election. On the ballot are candidates for county executive and county court.

Two candidates are running for county executive to succeed Lamont McClure, a Democratic executive who’s been in office for two four-year terms. For the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Judge, two candidates are vying for a seat after the retirement of Judge Anthony Beltrami who was elected in 2005.

The Brown and White reached out to all candidates running for Northampton County executive and court to learn about their platforms and campaigns.

County Executive Candidates

Tom Giovanni

Tom Giovanni is a Republican candidate running for county executive. While currently serving his second term on County Council, he said he has spent decades balancing business leadership and community service.

He owned and operated his own IT company, East Coast Network Services, for 23 years before selling it and continuing as a consultant. He said his business experience has shaped his approach to county management and fiscal responsibility.

Giovanni also has a record of community involvement. He served on the YMCA Board of Directors for more than 30 years, where he helped to merge local branches into the Greater Valley YMCA. Giovanni said the organization’s assets have since grown to be more than $12 million.

Giovanni also sits on the board of the Nazareth Mutual Insurance Company, where he is the chairman and has helped grow its assets from $7.5 million to over $22 million. He was recently appointed to the PCOR Board of Directors, which provides insurance coverage for counties across Pennsylvania.

Giovanni said his experiences in leadership and finance make him well-suited for the county executive role. As a council member, he has supported programs that promote economic growth, such as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act and Tax Increment Financing initiatives, which encourage manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Giovanni said affordable housing is a top priority in regards to county issues. He said the Lehigh Valley is facing a deficit of around 10,000 housing units, which has driven up prices and limited access for residents.

He said he wants to work with municipalities and developers to streamline permits and zoning processes.

Giovanni also said it is important to support first responders and improve public safety, particularly in rural areas of the county that lack police coverage and struggle for protection.

“I always remind our candidates, and myself, that it’s about the people of Northampton County,” Giovanni said. “Every decision we make should be for the residents and what helps them the most.”

He encouraged voters to choose candidates based on their dedication to service rather than partisanship.

“My phone is always on,” Giovanni said. “I like to have an open door policy — come in and talk to me and see what we can do now.”

Tara Zrinski

Northampton County Controller Tara Zrinski is the Democratic candidate running for county executive. She said her platform is centered on accountability, fairness and creating opportunities for young people to build their futures in the Lehigh Valley.

Zrinski said her campaign will focus on economic development through job creation, partnerships with local businesses and educational institutions, as well as expanding affordable housing options across the county.

She said she wants to strengthen the region’s quality of life by improving access to public transit, protecting natural resources and the environment, and supporting innovation.

Zrinski also said her campaign is focused on helping young people build their futures in Northampton County by expanding job opportunities and ensuring the community stays inclusive and welcoming.

Before entering politics, Zrinski began her career in activism with the organization Food & Water Watch, where she fought for clean water, sustainable food systems and environmental justice throughout the Lehigh Valley.

She was particularly active in efforts to end the PennEast Pipeline that ran from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and opposes fracking in the area.

Zrinski was elected county controller in 2023 after serving as Northampton County Commissioner from 2018 to 2023. At the time, she chaired the Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee and the Economic Development Committee. She also sits on boards through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Outside of government, Zrinski is an adjunct professor of philosophy at Northampton Community College and has previously taught at Lehigh, Lehigh Carbon Community College and DeSales University.

Zrinski has also worked in the solar energy industry with SolarCity, Tesla, SunPulse Solar and Powur Solar.

County Court

Jeremy Clark

Jeremy Clark, an attorney based in Northampton County, is a Democratic candidate running for County Court Judge.

Clark said he’s spent his career balancing private practice with public service. During his time in law school at Villanova University, he served as a law clerk for a Northampton County judge, assisting with research and drafting legal opinions.

He later worked as a conflict counsel, representing defendants when the public defender’s office couldn’t, and spent 10 years as the county’s divorce master.

More recently, he’s served as assistant solicitor for the city of Easton, providing legal guidance on municipal, employment and labor laws. He’a also taken on pro bono work in custody cases.

Clark said he’s drawn to the County Court of Common Pleas because it allows him to engage in the “academic and research-heavy” aspects of the law.

He said his prior roles as a clerk and divorce master prepared him for the courtroom responsibilities of a judge, from ruling on evidentiary objections to drafting opinions.

If elected, Clark said he would work to increase access to the courts, including exploring ways to make documents and forms available online while maintaining confidentiality.

Clark said trial courts are bound by statutes and appellate precedents, not personal opinions. He said his job as a judge is to apply the law fairly to every case.

Because judicial ethics prevent candidates from taking stances on public policy issues, he said voters should evaluate judicial candidates based on experience, temperament and work ethic rather than political positions.

“Voters should look at a person’s past record and demeanor,” Clark said. “Those are the best indicators of how someone will perform as a judge.”

James Fuller

James Fuller, a lifelong Northampton County resident and current prosecutor, is a Republican candidate running for County Court Judge. He said he’ll focus on fairness, transparency and empathy in the courtroom.

Fuller grew up in Forks Township in Pennsylvania and graduated from Easton Area High School before attending Penn State University.

He began his career working at KidsPeace, a residential treatment facility for children with behavioral and mental health needs. He said during his time there he learned the importance of compassion and accountability.

After earning his law degree, he spent seven years as a public defender before transitioning to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, where he’s served as a prosecutor for the past two and a half years.

Fuller said he’s covered cases that range from DUIs to homicide.

Outside of work, Fuller said he finds balance and perspective through his family and his role as a sports coach. He said spending time with his two sons helps him reset after difficult days in court.

Fuller said what people want in their judges is fairness and to know the person making decisions on their behalf will listen, be open and treat everyone with respect.

As a judicial candidate, Fuller said he cannot take positions on policies but emphasized his commitment to being unbiased. He said his experience on both sides of the courtroom has given him a balanced understanding of the justice system.

“No matter the case, I always remind myself that for the person standing in front of me, it’s probably the most important day of their life,” Fuller said. “And for me, it can’t just be another Tuesday.”

Polling places are open throughout Northampton County today. Designated polling locations can be found on the county election website or by contacting the election office directly. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about polling locations, registration status and mail-in voting, visit the Northampton County Elections Office or the Pennsylvania Department of State’s official voter services website.