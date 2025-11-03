The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about their fall traditions.

Frances Quinones Mullen

Mullen is the owner of Panchitas Kitchen, a local Puerto Rican-owned mobile food and catering business.

Q: How long have you been living in Bethlehem?

FQM: Almost 20 years now. This is my home. I never felt I could ever grow roots anywhere, and I can finally say I have grown roots in Bethlehem. It feels like home.

Q: What motivated you to start your business?

FQM: I’ve always wanted to do this, but I had family responsibilities and always had to work. I left my job and decided to do this full time. I’m working a lot, but I’m working for myself. There’s no better feeling than enjoying what you’re doing. I feel like I’ve gotten another chance at another life I’ve created.

Q: How does Panchitas Kitchen involve itself with the South Side community?

FQM: We’re here to build a community that will help each other. When you make food for a living, you never go hungry. When I see people struggling, I do what I can to share what I have.

Q: Do you ever donate food to the community or nearby food banks?

FQM: I’m not at a point where I could give all my food for free, but there are days that I want to do that. I want to be able to help people that are in need, and if they don’t have enough money, I would like to give them something that they could remember us by.

Q: What does the future hold for Panchitas Kitchen?

FQM: I’m praying that next year, after almost five years, I have a food trailer. Then, I’ll be able to reach out to more places and more people.

Danyelle Guard

Guard is a security guard for the PPL Center and Musikfest and a mother of six who frequents the local park on the South Bethlehem Greenway with her family.

Q: Why did you decide to raise your kids on the South Side?

DG: To be close to family. I was born and raised in Allentown, but I didn’t like it. Over here it is much more quiet, calmer and safer for the kids.

Q: Do you come to the park on the Greenway often?

DG: We come almost everyday if it’s nice. I wish they would clean up a bit better, because there’s usually rocks, beer and tobacco containers under the benches. You don’t want the kids to get into that stuff.

Q: What do you do around the neighborhood to find joy?

DG: Bringing the kids to the park, walking on the Greenway and even stopping for slushies when it’s nice out. That’s always a good time.

Q: What’s your plan for Halloween for you and your family?

DG: I didn’t want to dress (the kids) up and take them trick or treating. We went last year, and five, maybe six, houses were handing out candy, so it was pointless.

Q: How do you think the community could approach Halloween to make it more special?

DG: At the old age (retirement) home, some people would hand out candy. I know the barbershop used to come out and hand out pillowcases of candy. I think if more stores got together and handed out candy, the kids would enjoy it a lot better.

Ian Achey

Achey recently moved back to the South Side after finishing his recovery program and currently resides at Victory House, a nonprofit on the South Side.

Q: How does it feel to be back where you grew up?

IA: So far, it’s cool. I’ve been wanting to move back to Bethlehem for a while. I’ve been walking around and checking everything out, and it’s all new businesses. A lot of the places that were here when I used to live on the South Side are closed down now.

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

IA: I like hiking and mountain biking. Recently, I’ve been trying to spend more time with my family because I missed out on a lot these past couple of years. I just got a grandson and went to go see him a few days ago.

Q: Do you have a favorite Halloween movie?

IA: Probably the original “(The) Exorcist.” I’m a big Halloween person. It’s my favorite time of the year. I love horror movies. My favorite kid-friendly Halloween movie is of course, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Q: Do you have any plans for Halloween?

IA: I used to party a lot, so I’m trying to find more constructive things to do that aren’t going to get me in trouble. I’m looking for places to do some volunteer work, maybe at the animal shelter.

Q: Is there anything you want to tell the South Side community?

IA: Keep a positive attitude, no matter what. People try to bring you down a lot, and you just can’t let what people say or do get to you. You have to let it roll off you like water. Do what’s going to be best for you at all times. Find positive stuff to build, and help other people out. Doing stuff for people is what really makes you feel good.

Lauri Miller

Miller has been the manager of the Bethlehem Public Library for the past year.

Q: Do you have a favorite genre?

LM: I tend to like mystery, sci-fi and horror authors.

Q: Do you have a favorite author or book?

LM: I like Martha Wells. One of my favorite books is “Lincoln and the Bardo” by George Saunders. It’s a paranormal historical fiction.

Q: Is the library doing any special events for Halloween?

LM: We have a Halloween party for the kids on Oct. 27, and we have a Halloween book and movie display. The staff is going to dress up as well.

LM: I think it’s good for kids to know there are places in the community where they can go meet up with their friends. There are few third-spaces left where you can go and be with people in your community and not have to pay to be there. I think the library is one of the few left of those kinds of places.