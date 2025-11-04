Editorial: Casting ballots — Bureaucracy matters in Bethlehem

Today, the city of Bethlehem will hold its local elections. Northampton County voters will cast their ballots for officials running for positions including the Mayor, City Council seats, county level positions, municipal roles and the Supreme Court.

Four Democrats and one Republican are competing for four available seats on the Bethlehem City Council.

For many students, Election Day might feel distant, just a civic ritual happening somewhere beyond campus borders. But it’s right here, in our neighborhood — and it matters.

If you’re eligible to vote in Bethlehem, participate. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. and you can confirm your polling place online.

It’s easy to feel disconnected from local government, especially when the issues seem bureaucratic or technical.

This disengagement has translated into reduced voter participation, with studies showing turnout in mayoral elections being as low as 20% and turnout for elections in special districts being even lower at around 5%.

But while local elections may not command national attention, their impact is immediate.

Zoning plans and budget line items don’t always make for huge headlines, but those decisions shape the city we live in. They affect new housing approvals, city funds distribution, safety and accessibility measures and how Bethlehem balances growth with preservation.

The officials elected will make decisions that affect parking near campus, funding for public safety, the development of South Bethlehem and the city’s relationship with Lehigh.

These choices determine how our community grows and how we, as students and residents, live everyday.

At Lehigh, we often talk about what it means to be an active member of the Bethlehem community. Voting is one of the most direct ways to participate.

Each vote carries valuable weight. Local races are often decided by slim margins, sometimes by dozens of ballots. This means that the same number of students who fill a lecture hall in Neville could decide who sits on the Bethlehem City Council.

When turnout is low, those decisions are made by a small fraction of the community. Voting is how we make sure our voices — student voices, young voices, new voices — are part of that conversation.

It’s how we prove that our presence in Bethlehem is not temporary or detached, but rooted and participatory.

Being an informed voter takes effort, but there are resources.

Northampton County’s election office provides sample ballots and polling-place information. The League of Women Voters of Lehigh County publishes a nonpartisan voter guide that outlines candidates’ positions. Local news outlets, including Lehigh Daily, have covered this year’s races and what’s at stake.

Taking 10 minutes to read about who’s running and what they stand for can turn a vague sense of duty into a thoughtful decision.

For Lehigh students, that process can start close to home. Consider how city policies intersect with student life, rental housing regulations, public transit routes and parking restrictions.

Think about how local economic development impacts the South Side businesses you frequent. These are the areas where the local officials we vote for have the most influence.

It’s also important to remember that Bethlehem isn’t just a backdrop for college life. It’s a community with a deep industrial history, a growing arts scene and families who have been here for generations.

Lehigh’s presence on the South Side connects us directly to that story. Informed voting is one way we can honor that connection.

Democracy works best when it’s lived locally. National elections come every four years, but the decisions that define daily life are made by councils, boards and mayors. By voting locally, we take part in our community instead of treating it as temporary.

Approach voting with the same curiosity and responsibility that Lehigh encourages in the classroom.

Bethlehem’s story has always been one of collective effort: neighbors, the workforce and students shaping the city together, side by side. That spirit can only continue if people participate, and voting is how we keep that collaboration alive.

Our ballots carry not only our opinions, but proof that we see Bethlehem as more than just a college town. This is a place we help nurture and define together.

So, take the time to cast your ballot with intention today. Because the future of Bethlehem, our home during these transformative years, depends on the choices we make, and the voices we raise.