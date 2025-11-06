Student Athlete Mentor program supports first-years

Adjusting to college life as a student-athlete first-year thrower Aly Marmour, a came with excitement and nerves. Having a Student-Athlete Mentor, she said, made a significant difference in helping her navigate the transition to college.

At Lehigh, the Student-Athlete Mentor program helps athletes through their first year. The program builds community and offers guidance through assigned upperclassmen mentors who listen, advise and support younger athletes.

As a requirement, each first-year athlete is assigned to a group of eight to 10 athletes from different teams, led by one male and one female mentor.

Marmour said the program has an impact on incoming first-years because it’s comforting to have a place they know they’ll be supported.

“Lehigh does a good job of selecting their SAMs because all the people who I know in the SAM program are the most outgoing, caring and kind people,” Marmour said.

For senior men’s golf player Will Caronchi, a SAM connection was key to feeling at home at Lehigh and connected to the community.

Coming from Chicago, he said he felt like he didn’t know anyone at first, but the energy and support from his SAM helped him from his first day on campus.

“When (SAMs) were the first face I saw on campus, it was incredible and made me feel like I belonged,” Caronchi said.

Caronchi’s experience is shared by other student-athletes who found comfort in the program’s support network.

Senior baseball player David Andolina, who’s also from Chicago, said having someone to talk to during his first semester was invaluable.

His mentor, who is from Michigan, talked to him about living on the East Coast and helped him adjust to life away from home.

“I was able to ask her questions about what it’s like going home for fall break or Thanksgiving — things that only somebody who is not from around here would understand,” Andolina said.

The first challenge of college life for him was balancing athletics, academics and everything else required of him. However, he said having people who checked-in on him regularly made the transition easier.

Now, Andolina serves as a mentor himself.

Before first-years begin to think about registration or midterms, Andolina said SAMs are helping them through those processes, making sure classes are going well or letting them know what tutoring services are available.

“We pride ourselves on being the first person that you can come to for all questions,” Andolina said.

For upperclassmen, becoming a SAM is a selective and meaningful opportunity. With limited spots, Caronchi said the application process is competitive, but that’s part of what makes it special.

Senior volleyball player Arden Below, who was Marmour’s SAM, said she values building genuine relationships with first-years and helping them navigate challenges.

“Getting to know them on a personal level helps them feel like they can come to us,” Below said. “I’ve already helped kids with academic needs, like getting extra time, or even helping them with minute things like signing up for sports med appointments.”

Below said she tries to set aside her own stress from sports or school to fully support her mentees.

While balancing her own commitments can be difficult, Below said being a SAM means it’s necessary to make the extra effort to connect.

She said she’s adamant about reaching out to her mentees, whether it’s texting them individually, meeting with them in person or even simply saying ‘hello’ if she sees them in public or at the dining hall.

“I want to be remembered as a resource or a big reason why someone had a good transition their first year on campus,” Below said.

Marmour said she’s felt that impact.

She said every time she sees her mentors around campus, they’re always kind and make a point to acknowledge her, even if they’re busy.

“It’s really nice to know you always have someone,” Marmour said.