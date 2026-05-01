When Yuki Zhu first picked up a golf club at 5 years old, it was because of her father.

Nearly 20 years later, golf has taken her across the world and made her one of the most consistent players in Lehigh women’s golf history.

Now a senior, Zhu leaves behind a career defined by both production and persistence. A three-time All-Patriot League honoree and multi-time Patriot League golfer of the week, she’s anchored the Mountain Hawks’ lineup for four seasons, regularly finishing near the top of leaderboards.

But for Zhu, the numbers only tell part of the story.

“(Lehigh) feels like home because of the people,” Zhu said. “Coming all the way from China, I never expectewd to make so many friends. That’s what I appreciate the most.”

As a first-year, Zhu earned First Team All-Patriot League honors while tying a program record with 219 over 54 holes at the Patriot League Championship. She followed that with another First Team selection as a sophomore, leading Lehigh with a 76.4 scoring average and recording one of the lowest rounds in program history with a 69 at the Bucknell Invitational.

Even as competition and expectations increased, Zhu remained steady. As a junior, she played 22 rounds across nine tournaments and ranked second on the team with a 77.545 scoring average.

That consistency has carried into her senior season.

This year, Zhu posted a top-10 finish at the Bowling Green Women’s Intercollegiate, shooting 75-70-71 for a 216. She also tied for sixth at the Lehigh Invitational and finished tied for ninth at the Patriot League Championship, helping lead Lehigh to a third-place team finish.

Coach John Manos said that reliability and consistency has been one of Zhu’s defining traits.

“She’s someone we can count on every single tournament,” Manos said. “Whether it’s a tough course or a long stretch of competition, she brings the same level of focus and effort every time out.”

Zhu said her development hasn’t just been statistical, but also mental.

Early in her career, she said she put pressure on herself to chase records and low scores. But as a senior, her mindset has shifted.

“I just want to enjoy (Lehigh),” Zhu said. “It’s my last year, so I wanted to spend time with my teammates and just play good golf.”

That change has translated directly into her performance. Her 70 in the second round at Bowling Green, one of her lowest rounds this season, helped propel her into the top 10 on a course she said suits her game.

She said it also reflects a larger adjustment in how she approaches mistakes. During long competition days, when players can go through as many as 36 holes, mistakes are inevitable, and it’s important not to let a bad shot affect the rest of the round.

While Zhu’s results stand out, her teammates see her impact beyond the scorecard.

Junior Bella Scanapicco said Zhu’s presence is felt just as much off the course, noting her balance of competitiveness and personality has helped shape team culture.

“She’s one of the most consistent people on the team, not just in golf but in how she shows up every day,” Scanapicco said. “She works really hard, but she also makes it fun. She’s someone everyone enjoys being around. Yuki brings a calm energy, even in tough moments. She doesn’t panic, (and) that helps the rest of us stay steady too.”

Off the course, Zhu has built a path that extends beyond athletics.

She said she works as an executive assistant for a company based in China that focuses on artificial intelligence, combining her interest in data analytics and coding with real-world experience.

Balancing golf, academics and professional work requires discipline, something Zhu said the sport has helped her develop.

“Golf teaches you consistency,” Zhu said. “You have to show up every day and keep working. That applies to everything.”

Looking back on her career, Zhu said she doesn’t define success solely by finishes or awards. Instead, she pointed to the journey — from arriving on campus at 17 to becoming a leader on the team.

“I hope people remember me as someone who worked hard and stayed consistent, but also someone who enjoyed being here,” Zhu said.

Manos said that combination is what makes Zhu’s career stand out.

“(Zhu’s) grown so much over these four years,” Manos said. “Not just as a player, but as a person. That’s what you want to see from a senior.”

Zhu also credits much of her own growth to those around her, and said as a first-year she looked up to the upperclassmen on Lehigh’s golf team, who helped shape how she approached both golf and life.

If she could give any advice to her first-year self, Zhu said she would tell herself not to be so harsh on herself and to enjoy her time at Lehigh more. As she prepares to graduate, Zhu leaves with a resume filled with top finishes, awards and milestones.