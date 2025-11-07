When students go to the stand to get a sandwich or wrap at Rathbone Dining Hall, they can expect to be greeted with a bright smile and quick chat.

On the other side of the counter is Elaine Jones, who shows up every day to work ready to serve the campus.

Jones has been a member of Lehigh’s staff since August 2021. With three kids of her own, Jones knows the importance of having a role model and support system in college students’ lives.

That’s who she strives to be for the Lehigh community.

“Think of me as an extension of your parents, so that they can know that you are safe and that you’re okay, because somewhere around here, Ms. Elaine is here,” Jones said. “I know that there’s someone outside of myself that needs me to be here. That’s why I’m here. I know that I’m supposed to be here at this place and time.”

Jones’ devotion and care for students is what drives her. She said she understands the difficulty and uncomfortability that comes with being so far from home.

Jones left her home of Newark, New Jersey to attend Virginia State University for graphic art. During her year there, she found it challenging to focus on school, as she didn’t have support from family members.

Now working at Lehigh, she recognizes the importance of being a source of encouragement.

In building this safe environment, Jones has developed nicknames for certain students, deeming them her “Barbies” with their own Barbie names.

Over the course of this semester, Jones said she’s accumulated over 30 Barbie nicknames — Tea Party Barbie, Summer Breeze Barbie, Cool Chill Barbie, Study Hall Barbie, Malibu Barbie, Fashionista Barbie, Sparkle Barbie and more.

“When I think of you all, and I think of Barbie, that (means) you’re going places,” Jones said. “This is only the beginning of who you are to become because Barbie does everything and I see that in you all”

Students have also gone on to give Jones her own nickname, proclaiming her the “Happy, Smiley Barbie.”

Dani Courtenay, ‘29, was deemed Baby Doll Barbie for her big eyes and baby doll-like appearance. Courtenay said she gets excited to see Jones everyday because she’s a fun and bubbly person.

“She makes my day a little bit better because she is so positive,” Courtenay said.

For first-year students, Jones’s presence behind the sandwich bar adds a sense of comfort in a new environment that can often feel overwhelming.

Kaitlyn Hemmer, ‘29, said Jones is an incredibly nice person, and she’s never had a bad conversation with her. She said Jones always has a smile on her face.

“It’s just a comforting experience especially as someone that has a tough relationship with food at times,” Hemmer said. “If I didn’t have her, I probably wouldn’t be eating at Rathbone pretty much everyday.”

She also said it’s special to have someone in a place she frequents that remembers her and makes a point to check in on her, going above and beyond to make sure she’s doing well.

Gabrielle Flinn-Beane, ‘29, said Jones always caters to students and fulfills their custom orders without any fuss.

“Shes always cracking jokes, and I always laugh whenever I see her,” Flinn-Beane said.

Jones said she likes her job, which is something a lot of people in the world can’t say.

For her, students are the reason she does her job. She said she shows up to work each day because her kids are there.

“I just look at myself as more than just a salad and a piece of lettuce,” Jones said.