Lehigh-Lafayette.

A day where hotels sell out, football ticket sales climb into the thousands and finding a tailgate spot feels nearly impossible.

It’s also a day the Mountain Hawks and the Leopards share the same perimeter — and for twins attending the competing schools, The Rivalry becomes a family battlefield.

Addy O’Shea, ‘26, is an Integrated Business and Engineering student at Lehigh studying civil engineering and finance. Her twin sister Haley O’Shea,’26, attends Lafayette, where she studies biology with a history minor.

Addy O’Shea said the two grew up in a close family. She and her twin weren’t the type to always match or go everywhere together, but she said they’re best friends.

When their older cousin was attending Lehigh, Haley O’Shea said that cousin predicted their futures: Haley would choose Lafayette, and Addy would choose Lehigh.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened.

Addy O’Shea said their family hosts a big tailgate for the rivalry game, with half the family wearing Lehigh merchandise and the other half sporting Lafayette’s.

“We usually have it so it evens out,” Addy O’Shea said. “Someone picks Lafayette, someone picks Lehigh. It’s fun, you get to draft members of your family.”

Haley O’Shea said once November hits, everything becomes about The Rivalry. It’s the time people start asking about her “sister who goes to Lehigh.”

She said the preparation at Lafayette starts with banner-making, followed by events on the Quad where the school hands out T-shirts to get everyone in the rivalry spirit. She also said in past years students could watch the final football practice before the game.

Haley O’Shea said the game brings their family together because they’re all invested in football.

But for the twins, The Rivalry means more than just the game.

“It’s more exciting that I get to see (Haley) and my whole family,” Addy O’Shea said. “I have even more reason to beat Lafayette because I want to kick her a–.”

Addy O’Shea said she’s gotten her friends more invested in The Rivalry because they all know her twin, turning the day into a competition between the two sisters.

Especially because the winner gets bragging rights for the year.

“I think it’s more of a rivalry between each other,” Addy O’Shea said. “Usually the outcome of the game doesn’t impact our mood, except last year which was a pretty epic ending.”

This year, the twins plan to secure their tailgate spot at Lafayette by 7 a.m. since parking is first come, first serve.

Despite wearing different colors on game day, the sisters said The Rivalry brings them closer. One will go home happy, and the other will be reminded of the outcome until next November.

Charlotte Harobin, ‘26, also attends Lehigh and is an environmental studies major. Her twin sister Lucy Harobin, ‘26, studies the same major at Lafayette.

Charlotte Harobin is outnumbered in her family — her mother, father, brother and much of her extended family were Leopards.

She said Thanksgiving can be rough if Lehigh loses.

“It’s well intentioned,” Charlotte Harobin said. “I get ragged on a lot, and a lot of our older uncles are like ‘You’re the Lehigh one, right?’”

Lucy Harobin said Lafayette hosts different community events during rivalry week, from “smash the car” — that’s decorated in Lehigh colors — to a Quad lighting with a bonfire.

She said social events often bring her to Lehigh during rivalry week. She said it’s always a good excuse to see her sister, sometimes even staying over.

Still, the two can’t help but tease each other, each wanting their team to come out on top.

Lucy Harobin said even though Lehigh has had a successful football season, Lafayette argues it plays harder teams, and historically, the Leopards come out on top.

“We’re standing by our history,” Lucy Harobin said.

The sisters said their family hosts a huge Lafayette tailgate for the game.

Charlotte Harobin said she and her sister bring their friends around each other — Lucy takes her to the Lafayette side to meet her friends, and Charlotte takes Lucy to the Lehigh side to do the same.

Charlotte Harobin said she likes how both sides come together at one tailgate.

“It’s cool that we go to different schools, but we get to share this together,” Charlotte Harobin said.