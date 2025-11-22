EASTON — Lehigh football (12-0, 7-0 Patriot League) made the 14-mile trip down Route 22 this afternoon, as the team defeated Lafayette College (8-4, 6-1 Patriot League) 42-32 in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,367.

The Mountain Hawks’ victory at Fisher Stadium secured them the Patriot League Championship, an undefeated regular season and a bid to the FCS playoffs.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw for 159 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Luke Yoder tallied 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Junior linebacker William Parton collected 10 tackles.

Lafayette’s senior quarterback Dean DeNobile recorded 275 passing yards. Junior running back Kente Edwards gained 157 rushing yards for the Leopards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Mason Kuehner led with 11 receptions and 99 yards.

With eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, Edwards rushed down the middle for an early one-yard touchdown for the Leopards, claiming a 7-0 lead.

On Lehigh’s next possession, Yoder rushed for 29 yards into the endzone to tie the game 7-7.

Lafayette opened the second quarter with an answer to the previous touchdown. DeNobile took the ball down the middle himself for a two-yard score to reclaim a Leopard lead, 14-7.

The Leopards attempted a trick play, as DeNobile swung a pass to Lafayette’s Carson Persing, who attempted to throw it deep. However, Lehigh’s senior defensive back Nick Peltekian intercepted the throw to force a turnover.

Lehigh took advantage of the possession, with Johnson connecting with junior wide receiver Mason Humphrey for 77 yards into the endzone to tie the game 14-14.

Lafayette was three yards away from the endzone and attempted three times to punch in a score, but couldn’t push through. Junior kicker Jack Simonetta completed a field goal on the fourth down to reclaim the lead for the Leopards 17-14.

During Lehigh’s final possession of the second quarter, they advanced 24 yards down the field. Johnson attempted a long pass down the line to sophomore wide receiver Matt D’Avino, but had his attempt intercepted by Lafayette’s junior defensive back Avery Jones.

Lafayette took a 17-14 lead into the half. Edwards collected 125 rushing yards by the end of the first half, markinghis seventh 100-yard game of the season.

The Mountain Hawks received the ball in the second half, and immediately went to work.Yoder took the opening play of the second half 80 yards for a touchdown, giving Lehigh a 21-17 lead.

DeNobile then threw deep to first-year wide receiver Matthew Scerbo for a 35-yard grab to help the Leopards gain some ground.

It paid off, as Edwards followed the pass with a 1-yard rush down the middle for another touchdown, reclaiming the lead 24-21.

Lehigh continued to respond and make big plays. Yoder rushed for 33 yards to Lafayette’s 40-yard line. Johnson followed with his own scramble, rushing down the middle for 37 yards to reach the Leopards’ 3-yard line.

Yoder capped off the drive with another touchdown, giving Lehigh a 28-24 lead.

This marks the Mountain Hawk’s 64th 200-yard rushing game against Lafayette.

After stopping Edwards on fourth down, the Mountain Hawks extended their lead to double-digits.

Yoder capitalized on the strong starting field position, rushing down the middle for another Mountain Hawk touchdown, 35-24. It was Yoder’s fourth score of the game.

However, the Leopards wouldn’t go away without a fight.

DeNobile completed a deep right pass to Kuehner for 30 yards to advance the Leopards closer to the endzone, followed up by a four-yard score from Edwards, narrowing the lead to 35-30. Kuehner caught a pass from DeNobile for a successful two-point conversion, 35-32.

The Mountain Hawks then iced the game with a Johnson score from a yard out.

With the win, the Mountain Hawks completed their first-ever 12-0 undefeated regular season in program history. The team secured an outright Patriot League Championship and clinched a bid into the FCS Playoffs.

The team will now await their next opponent.