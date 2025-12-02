Panchitas Kitchen serves culture with every plate

Frances Quiniones Mullen said there’s no dish she won’t tackle.

That confidence led her to open Panchitas Kitchen in 2021 — a name that plays on “carnitas,” the traditional Mexican pulled-pork dish she reinvents with chicken to be the restaurant’s signature item. Her cooking is inspired by her Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage.

While growing up in Astoria, Queens, a home economics class in middle school sparked her love for food that blossomed into a passion for cooking. By 14, she was preparing full Thanksgiving spreads.

“It just kept me focused,” she said. “It kept my mind from wandering off into oblivion, or whatever I was going through at the time. I felt like food was my therapy.”

Quiniones Mullen moved to Pennsylvania in 2005. After moving to Bethlehem in 2006, she took classes to become a social worker. Once she finished her courses, she worked at a non-profit to support elderly and disabled residents.

In 2023, she discovered a passion for teaching and currently leads cooking classes at Northampton Community College.

Alongside her career, Quiniones Mullen balances another full-time job: raising her family of four.

Her daughter, Frances Raquel Quiniones, said her mother would work two or three jobs, but there would still always be an extravagant meal on the table at dinner time.

“She would come into the living room and ask us about our day, and then she would go right back to cooking and cleaning,” Quiniones said. “She was just constantly on her feet the whole time.”

During COVID , Quiniones Mullen’s husband Demetrius Mullen suggested they watch the movie “Chef.” Inspired by the film, she realized she wanted a business of her own.

At first, Mullen said his wife doubted running a business was realistic while working full-time, but he encouraged her to pursue her dream.

“I’ve always been a big proponent of doing what you love and pursuing your passions, knowing that it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Both Quiniones Mullen’s husband and daughter said she is hardworking and resilient.

Quiniones Mullen obtained her federal employer identification number in May 2021 and earned her ServSafe certification two months later. On Oct. 12, 2021, she secured her LLC for Panchitas Kitchen.

She completed all of her paperwork herself and purchased a business vehicle where she prepares her food by taking out a personal loan.

“Some people pay other people (to do paperwork), but I didn’t want to,” she said. “I didn’t have that kind of money.”

By April 2022, Quiniones Mullen said she had all the necessary tools to cater her first event after messaging local wineries on Facebook. Setter Ridge Winery in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, responded, and she collaborated with them to earn $400.

Since then, Quiniones Mullen has set up tents at local farmers’ markets and community events on the South Side including Bethlehem Pride.

She said she loves interacting with residents and listening to feedback about her cooking.

“I want people to try my food and tell me how they feel about it,” Quiniones Mullen said. “I don’t over salt anything. I don’t throw harsh spices on it to cover up the flavor. If it’s not up to par, I want you to tell me.”

Quiniones Mullen also makes her own spices and sauces, selling them on Etsy. Her homemade cilantro lime sauce — her “secret weapon” — is a top seller. Initially, she only used it on tacos, but the sauce’s popularity convinced her to add it to every dish.

In the next five years, she hopes to expand to new locations and eventually purchase a food truck.

“I want to be able to get out there, go to places where people don’t know me and have them taste my food,” Quiniones Mullen said. “Food and happiness go hand in hand. We’ll give you a smile, and we’ll always give you good customer service. If there’s any issues, we’ll do the best we can to make it right.”