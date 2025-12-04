Michelle Rios Araque serves on the board of directors for the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley and is the associate director for inclusive excellence at Moravian University

The quiet power of the Hispanic Center: A community’s living legacy

Tucked in the heart of South Bethlehem, the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley isn’t just a service organization, it’s a lifeline. For more than 50 years, it’s stood quietly, consistently, as one of the most trusted pillars of our community.

It’s where a grandmother can find food for her family, a young adult can receive career counseling, and an immigrant parent can walk through the doors and hear, “Estamos aquí para ayudarte,” meaning “we’re here to help you.”

I often say the Hispanic Center is where dignity meets service. It’s not charity. It’s community. The people who walk through our doors aren’t statistics. They’re neighbors, parents and dreamers navigating systems that often weren’t built with them in mind.

Yet despite its impact, the Hispanic Center operates in what I call the quiet margins of South Bethlehem — a place where incredible work happens every day but is often unseen.

Here, we see the challenges many don’t talk about in boardrooms or classrooms: the working parent who must choose between paying rent or buying groceries, the bilingual child translating medical instructions for their abuela and the student who wants to attend college but can’t complete the FAFSA because of their family’s status.

These are not isolated stories. They’re the daily realities of hundreds of families navigating poverty, language barriers and limited access to opportunity.

While the word “Hispanic” is in the name, the center’s doors are open to everyone. Its mission is rooted in equity and belonging, not exclusivity. Every person, regardless of language, race or background, is welcomed and supported. We serve anyone in need across the Lehigh Valley because compassion, access and dignity know no boundaries.

Through my work with the center, I’ve learned that we can’t talk about “community engagement” without also talking about equity. True engagement isn’t about parachuting into a neighborhood with good intentions, it’s about listening and sustaining.

Many of the staff and volunteers come from the very communities they now serve. They know what it’s like to translate for a parent, work multiple jobs and find their way in a system not designed for them to thrive.

The center’s food pantry serves hundreds of families each month, but its impact goes beyond filling shelves — it restores choice and agency. The senior center offers companionship and care for elders who built the Lehigh Valley. Empowerment programs help families break cycles of poverty through financial literacy, education and advocacy.

But the Hispanic Center cannot do this work alone. The challenges facing South Bethlehem and working-class communities across our region require sustained collaboration and investment. We need local institutions, including our colleges and universities, to view the Hispanic Center not just as a partner, but as a co-educator in civic responsibility and cultural understanding.

Students from Lehigh, Moravian and other campuses often volunteer at the Hispanic Center, bringing energy and creativity to our programs. Many discover that community work isn’t a one-time service project, it’s a relationship. It’s about learning to sit in someone else’s reality and realize social impact starts with empathy.

As a community, we have a responsibility to keep this legacy alive. That means more than celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month or attending cultural festivals. It means showing up for organizations like the Hispanic Center year-round, with advocacy, partnership and a willingness to listen.

The Hispanic Center’s story is one of resilience. But resilience shouldn’t be romanticized — it’s a response to survival.

The goal is to build a community where our people can do more than survive. It’s to build one where they can thrive, lead and belong fully.

The Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley isn’t just a place, it’s a promise. And it’s one that welcomes everyone who walks through its doors.