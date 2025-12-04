Editorial: Creating a place to make sense of it all

The past year has felt like a continuous breaking-news alert. Reporters walked out of Pentagon briefings, political tensions spiked and campus conversations shifted weekly.

As 2025 comes to a close, it feels necessary to slow down to look back on it all.

Our editorial board spent this semester carving out a space where reflection wasn’t just possible — it was necessary.

The Brown and White serves both as a physical record of the topics at the forefront of students’ minds each semester, as well as a window for professors, faculty, parents and other generations to understand our perspectives.

Across the various topics our board discussed, a core idea continued to resurface: the importance of reading between the lines to discover implicit meanings in what we consume.

That principle allowed us to examine topics beyond the surface level. We searched for what people should hear that wasn’t explicitly stated. It was a forum to acknowledge our feelings and invite readers to join our discussion. when spaces for civil discourse are becoming increasingly limited.

Some weeks, that meant calling out political interference or media suppression. We took that duty seriously, by calling out the presidential administration’s war on free speech and illustrating how its impacts could extend to the collegiate world.

Other editorial topics asserted quieter hidden truths, like how a loss of individual hobbies reveals the reality of student pressures or how hiding behind consumer culture is an excuse to fit in with the latest trends.

That dialogue offered a window into student life too often overlooked. We wrote about how the distance between Lehigh’s campuses is more than physical — it creates emotional disconnection. We analyzed how work-study students are the unsung heroes behind Lehigh’s operations.

Each editorial tried to capture the texture of college beyond the classroom.

Our surrounding community was also at the forefront of our discussions — with calls for voter participation signaling the importance of youth civic engagement, and signs for dress requirements at local bars illustrating more than a simple code.

Over the semester, we also learned our readers want to engage — not just passively consume. These past months, many of our editorials were left with comments and questions for us to consider and answer. When people respond, even with disagreement, it means our work is serving a purpose.

That’s why we believe preserving the written word, not just its digital shadow, remains essential to The Brown and White. A printed page demands attention in a way a website never can. It allows us to read between the lines. To examine nuance.

These pages, both print and digital, became something like a safe space. Not because everything was comfortable, but because every article was open and honest. Because sometimes, we need to have uncomfortable conversations.

A newsroom is valuable when it embraces debate, and an editorial is meaningful when it invites interpretation rather than prescribing it.

But we’re also reminded that our writing holds power — serving as a view into the Lehigh student experience. That’s a compliment, and it raises the responsibility we carry as journalists.

It pushes us to write with clarity and honesty, even when we’re frustrated, confused or stretched thin. We research and write to understand other opinions and invite viewer engagement to further this mission.

This year challenged us to do exactly that. We questioned how the administration communicates and called for clarity regarding campus policies.

While our opinions are printed and final edits are complete, this call to understand, interpret and discuss our surroundings won’t end as finals week arrives. It’s quite the opposite.

Our pieces are meant to start the conversation on challenging topics, rather than serving as a means to an end. Our voice isn’t the only one on this campus. What we carry into next year is the understanding that writing is an act of community care. When we publish an editorial, we’re interpreting Lehigh together, through confusion, humor, tension and hope.

The world may not slow down, but we can choose to pause long enough to write something that matters. And we hope to continue to read between the lines next semester to make sense of it all together.