When junior Morgan Kennedy arrived on Lehigh’s campus, she expected to continue something that had been a major part of her life since middle school: volunteering with the American Red Cross.

But when she began looking for a campus chapter to continue her involvement, she realized it didn’t exist at Lehigh. Instead of scrapping the idea and turning toward another organization to volunteer with, she took matters into her own hands and reached out to the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter to ask about creating a club on campus.

Kennedy said the process was competitive, with the national organization only nominating a limited number of new university clubs each year. She said Lehigh beat four other Pennsylvania colleges and was officially nominated to establish the organization on campus.

Now, in its trial period, the newly formed American Red Cross club is working to bring volunteer opportunities, blood drives and community service to campus. The group must hold meetings, work together as an executive board and register club members while working through Lehigh’s club approval process.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the club plans to connect students with meaningful service and strengthen ties with the local Bethlehem community.

Even while formal approval is still pending, the club has gained traction. Kennedy said their first general meeting brought more students than she expected, drawing about 30 students.

She also said interested members have been emailing her asking how to get involved.

At the first meeting, Kennedy and the executive board helped new members register as official Red Cross volunteers, which allows them to participate in regional services and connect to their local chapter. They wrote holiday cards and Veterans Day cards for members of the military.

The club’s focus for the rest of the semester includes planning fundraising events, partnering with service organizations and hosting blood drives — something Kennedy has been involved in for years.

“In high school, I hosted a lot of blood drives,” she said. “I think that is the most rewarding event. You really feel like you’re giving back and saving lives.”

Kennedy said she wants the club to create more ways for students to volunteer and give back to the local community while supporting the National Red Cross.

Vice president Thea Hanson, ‘28, said establishing the club became more feasible as the executive board met and discussed their goals.

She said Kennedy’s passion inspired the board to bring it to campus.

“The more she talked about it, the more we realized how perfect Lehigh would be for a Red Cross club,” Hanson said.

She also said she’s noticed that while many students have the desire to volunteer, it’s not always easy to find a club or organization that fits with their background or academic disciplines.

She said she hopes the Red Cross club will fill that gap.

Hanson also said she’s communicated with several pre-med students who said the club would be helpful for getting service experience.

Still, both Hanson and Kennedy said the club is open to everyone, no matter what major or age.

Operations coordinator Sydney Tavroff, ‘27, echoed this message.

“It definitely grabs the attention of students in the medical realm, but it’s really meant for everyone,” Tavroff said. “It’s just a great way to volunteer and get involved on campus.”

Since the club is still in its trial period, the group is continuing to host meetings and events while waiting for full formal recognition from the university. Hanson said the goal is stability and longevity.

She hopes there will be clear ways for future students to keep it going and growing.

Tavroff also said she wants the club to expand as much as it can to make use of the opportunities the Red Cross provides.

Hanson said she hopes the club will strengthen the connection between Lehigh students and the Bethlehem community.

Because Lehigh is an established institution in a small city, Hanson said she believes it’s important students do their part to maintain a relationship with Bethlehem.

For now, the group is focusing on building a steady set of members and creating consistent opportunities for students to volunteer with the organization.

Kennedy said she hopes the club will become a lasting part of Lehigh’s service culture.

“I really want us to make an impact within the Lehigh community,” Kennedy said. “I just want to provide opportunities for students to give back.”