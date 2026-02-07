Lehigh women’s basketball celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Saturday afternoon’s game at Stabler Arena between the Lehigh women’s basketball team and Holy Cross was more than a Patriot League matchup. The contest honored National Girls and Women in Sports Day, recognizing the progress of women in athletics at Lehigh and beyond.

Several Lehigh women’s varsity teams — lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and field hockey — packed the stands to show their support for their basketball counterparts, who defeated Holy Cross 73-61.

Flanked by younger girls from around the Lehigh Valley, all teams were brought to the court during halftime for a ceremony radiating the importance and strength of being a woman in sports.

Shannon Nolan, captain of the women’s lacrosse team, felt it was important to come out and represent all the women who are able to compete.

“I feel like this wasn’t possible a bunch of years ago, and we wanted to show little girls today that you can be whoever you want and compete at the top level,” she said.

Throughout the game, the young girls participated in auxiliary activities. They conducted the Lehigh starting lineup introductions, played games during halftime and watched from seats close to the court.

Sue Troyan, Lehigh’s women’s basketball coach from 1995-2022 and current deputy director of athletics, was in attendance.

She said the event has always been an important day throughout her time at Lehigh.

“It is a significant day in terms of celebrating women, celebrating girls, showing the role models that women athletes at Lehigh can be to young girls,” Troyan said.

Troyan brought her granddaughter Lana to the game. She said she wanted her to see the impact that student-athletes can have on younger girls.

“I think it’s a really important day to celebrate women, to celebrate girls and to give them an opportunity to see what’s possible,” Troyan said.

For coach Addie Micir, the night carried an additional meaning.

The team has an all-female coaching staff, represented by associate head coach Kaitlyn Cresencia, assistant coach Allison Chernow, assistant coach Sarah Assante and former Mountain Hawk guard Colleen McQuillen.

“There’s an adage of women in sports becoming people who lead, and so we have the next leaders of all different industries on the court playing tough,” Micir said. “And to have them be able to demonstrate that is fantastic.”