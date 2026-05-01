After successful regular seasons, the Lehigh men’s and women’s tennis teams both garnered multiple postseason awards, as announced on Friday afternoon.

Men’s tennis first-year Aleksandar Daskalovic won Patriot League Rookie of the Year after posting a 7-6 singles record. He’s Lehigh’s third-ever recipient of the award, joining Marc Blekhman in 2022 and Jose Murariu in 2025.

Junior Alex Van Lumich was selected to the First Team All-Patriot League after recording an 18-2 record in singles play. His doubles partner, fifth-year Sean Jaeger, earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors. The duo had a 13-6 record on the No. 1 court for the 2025-26 season.

Women’s tennis first-year Lena Dogadalski earned a spot on the Second Team All-Patriot League with a 7-8 overall singles record mainly playing on the No. 2 court.

Junior Maggie Forkner was placed on the First Team All-Patriot League, closing the season with an 11-7 singles record on the No. 1 court. This is Forkner’s second consecutive season earning First Team honors and her third time receiving postseason awards.