Stepping off the pedestal

For many young women, Rory Gilmore is the blueprint. Especially for my younger self, who read all the books she loved and quietly built her identity around being “gifted.”

Growing up in Connecticut, where Yale is a major cultural landmark, Rory’s acceptance letter felt surreal. It was evidence that if you worked hard enough, read enough books and finished top of your class, all the doors in the world would simply open for you.

When Rory dropped out of Yale, I found myself disappointed by a fictional character’s decision. But it was more than that. Fictional characters carry the same expectations that real people carry around their whole lives.

Rory’s fall from grace exposed an uncomfortable truth: the myth of the “gifted girl” is built on something fragile.

As a little girl, I took on the role of the ‘gifted’ sibling. I was placed in advanced classes and was told I was going to go far in life because I loved school. Being a goodie-two-shoes became my defining trait.

I didn’t ask to be put on this pedestal, but I was terrified of falling off.

Because of the pressure I experience daily to meet the expectations of those around me, Rory’s decision felt like a betrayal. The perfect saint of academic overachievers dove off her pedestal and let herself unravel. That unraveling represents the one thing I fear most: letting people — and myself — down.

Her stumble hits us harder because it exposes the fragility of the narrative we’ve practiced our whole lives — that gifted girls grow up to be gifted women who never fail.

As she learns about life, Rory exhibits the clumsiness that happens when ambition meets a reality no guidance counselor or academic award could ever prepare us for. She forces us to confront the fact that being “gifted” isn’t a promise of future success or perfection. It’s just a starting point.

My fear of disappointing others — and myself — hasn’t disappeared. It’s the quiet voice behind everything I do.

But, watching Rory now, I realized I missed something when I was younger: failing, stumbling and changing your mind doesn’t erase your worth. It just makes you human.

Maybe it’s really not a problem that Rory dropped out of Yale. The real problem might be that we believed that nobody was ever allowed to.

Now that I’m at Lehigh, I’m realizing that college is the first real test of survival for a “gifted” student.

The pedestal I stood on my whole life isn’t a pedestal anymore. It’s a crowded campus of students all trying to prove we belong here.

I’m learning that I’m more than my academics, and that the version of me outside of the classroom is just as authentic and worthy. I’m surrounded by people who push me to think in new ways, try new things and discover passions that have nothing to do with my GPA.

It’s unfamiliar at times, but also liberating, to thrive socially and see myself as someone who’s allowed to explore, change my mind and grow in ways school can’t define.

Lehigh has become a place where I’m unlearning the idea that my value comes from constant achievement and academic validation. Here, my worth is measured by how I handle myself when life doesn’t go the way I planned.

Replacing perfection with resilience has become the guiding principle of my life.

The version of me who once idolized Rory would’ve been scared of uncertainty. But the Lehigh version of myself knows uncertainty creates space for new beginnings.

Maybe all of us who grew up believing that we had to be exceptional are finally realizing we don’t have to be prodigies. We just have to be people.

This is the quiet freedom that led Rory to drop out of Yale. Stepping off the pedestal isn’t the end of the story. It’s the start of a real one.