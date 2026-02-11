An appreciation for third places

In a digitalized age, much of social interaction in college is carefully planned and curated. From scheduled coffee dates on Instagram to GroupMe alerts for club events, meeting new people can feel overly formal.

Shared community spaces on campus are overlooked for the value they bring to our lives. Whether you run into someone new at Taylor Gym or begin studying with a classmate at E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library, these places allow for interaction without cost or planning.

These spaces are known as “third place,” a term coined in the 1980s by urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg.

In “The Great Good Place,” Oldenburg defines a third place as “a generic designation for a great variety of public places that host the regular, voluntary, informal and happily anticipated gatherings of individuals beyond the realms of home and work.”

Unlike first places — such as homes — or second places, such as work and school, Oldernburg said shared spaces allow people to enjoy the company of others without expectations or obligations.

The concept encourages connection without barriers. It provides an even playing field where everyone can gather regardless of socioeconomic status.

These spaces also offer refuge from professional stress, encouraging time for self-care. Instead of focusing on deadlines or chores, people can, for a moment, focus on themselves.

Third spaces — including libraries and religious organizations — have been slowly declining over the past decade. A 2019 National Institute of Health study found that nearly all categories of third places have been in decline since 2011.

As Americans spend more time online, the internet has become a new kind of third space. When people engage with media such as video games and social platforms, in-person interaction often takes a back seat.

However, as community spaces fade elsewhere, college campuses uniquely preserve them.

No example illustrates this better than a freshman dorm.

During my first week of fall semester, anticipation filled the halls as everyone looked to meet new people. I struck up conversations everywhere — in hallways, stairwells, common rooms and even the laundry room.

After weeks of coincidentally bumping into the same girl in my dorm, I finally introduced myself. We soon realized we shared the same major, had joined some of the same clubs and even had a class together.

Before long, we were sitting next to each other and working together in class. A simple hello in the hallway became a new familiar face on campus.

By engaging in the shared spaces of my dorm, I formed new friendships and expanded my network. What stood out most was how effortless it felt. I built a connection simply by living in the same building.

Getting to know people outside my immediate friend group created a natural sense of community.

Whether bonding over an essay written the night before it was due in the study lounge, hearing about a class recommendation or running into someone in the hallway, my freshman dorm fostered belonging during a challenging transition.

By funding third spaces such as public libraries, municipal recreation centers and hiking trails, communities can encourage social interaction and provide relief from the workplace stress and digital isolation.

Community members also play a role in sustaining these spaces. Visiting new places or starting conversations can help people experience the benefits of shared environments.

Being a part of a college campus creates a sense of unity that shouldn’t disappear after graduation. By supporting third spaces, communities can strengthen connections without barriers.