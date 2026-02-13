Before first-year Alana Reddy stepped onto a collegiate basketball court, her game was shaped half a world away.

Reddy grew up in Sydney, Australia, and tried nearly every sport available. From netball — a game similar to basketball — to local youth competitions, she was constantly surrounded by athletics.

Influenced by her two older siblings, Reddy said she gravitated toward basketball after watching her brother play — a moment that altered the course of her athletic career.

“I would go watch my brother play, and through him and his friends, I started playing basketball,” she said. “One of the coaches saw me and asked if I wanted to play at a higher level, and I was like, ‘Why not?’”

That “Why not” carried her to the national stage.

Reddy represented Australia at the Australian National Championships, earning a silver medal in 2023 and a bronze medal in 2024. Before beginning her collegiate career, she built an extensive resumé.

In 2022, she was named Rookie of the Year in the Waratah 1 Youth League Women by Basketball NSW and earned Junior Female Player of the Year honors from the Manly Warringah Basketball Association.

After graduating high school in 2024, Reddy spent a postgraduate year at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where she continued to develop on and off the court. She said the decision was intentional, with the goal of playing Division I basketball in the U.S. She earned the Blair Girls Basketball Team Award in recognition of her leadership and dedication.

Reddy is now a guard for Lehigh women’s basketball, marking her transition from international competition to collegiate play. On Jan. 24, she scored 15 points to help the Mountain Hawks secure a rivalry win over Lafayette College.

She said the recruiting process began when Lehigh coaches attended one of her games. Despite that opportunity, Reddy said the transition to Division I basketball has presented new challenges.

“This is kind of the first time I’ve experienced something hard,” Reddy said. “Back home, I’d only have two or three practices a week, but now I’m practicing pretty much every day on top of academics, homework, exams and fitness we do for basketball.”

She said the pace and physicality of Division I competition quickly tested her, but credited those around her for easing the adjustment. She said that sense of connection has been central to her experience both on and off the court.

First-year Ellie Mjaanes met Reddy during an official visit in the fall before she committed to Lehigh and said they instantly clicked.

“(Reddy) wasn’t committed yet, but we connected right away,” Mjaanes said. “She just radiated positivity and was an easy person to laugh with. I knew she was someone I would love to be around for the next four years.”

Mjaanes said Reddy made an immediate impact, not only on the court but within the team’s first-year class. Junior captain Gracyn Lovette said she saw that impact firsthand.

“(Reddy) has really stepped up,” Lovette said. “She gets extra reps, she gets extra shots and she’s not afraid to use her voice on the court. A lot of freshmen can be scared to speak up, but if (Reddy) sees something, she’ll say it.”

Mjaanes said Reddy stands out with her leadership and said as the season progresses, her voice continues to grow. She said Reddy consistently offers feedback in an effort to improve the team.

Lovette said she admires Reddy’s willingness to step outside her comfort zone, especially as an international student, and her effort to find a home and community. She also said Reddy’s time management skills are impressive, as she stays on top of her assignments and community service.

Reddy has seen significant playing time early in her collegiate career, a role she approaches with perspective rather than pressure.

“I’ve had a bit of a different year compared to most (first-years),” Reddy said. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to play, which is exciting, and for me it’s about embracing that opportunity and continuing to learn.

Lovette said she’s impressed by Reddy’s ability to hit key three-pointers, handle point guard responsibilities, distribute the ball and seize opportunities. She said that mindset aligns with the program’s broader goals.

For Reddy, winning has always been part of the appeal.

When the Mountain Hawks hosted Army on Jan. 28, Reddy led the team in three-point field goal percentage. On Jan. 31 against Colgate University, she ranked second in three-point attempts. Against Loyola Maryland University on Feb. 4, she ranked third in three-point field goals and free throws.

As the season progresses, Reddy said she’s focused on growth, connection and embracing the opportunity ahead.

“(The team has) always had one goal,” Reddy said. “It’s to win a championship.”