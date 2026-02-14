In the summer of 2016, senior Laura Reigle attended the Rochester Rock-Back Summer Pole Vault Camp in New York. That’s when she first attempted pole vault, a sport well known in her hometown.

At her first meet, the New York native cleared just five feet. As a Mountain Hawk, Reigle has since cleared 4.05 meters, winning the pole vaulting event in the dual meet against Lafayette College on Jan. 31. This mark placed her No. 69 in the NCAA Division I rankings.

“(Pole vaulters) like the challenge and we get to motivate each other,” Reigle said. “You (can) clear a season best and then you’re like, ‘Let’s see if I can do a little higher’.”

Reigle said pole vault is special because every meet ends in three consecutive failed attempts. Athletes can enter the competition at any height and receive three attempts to clear each bar. They’re eliminated after three straight misses.

Senior pole vaulter Lena Perlmutter said Reigle responds well in stressful situations like those.

“She is good at keeping herself grounded,” Perlmutter said. “She is very helpful and very nice to talk to because she keeps me in a good headspace.”

Perlmutter said Reigle is lighthearted at practices and competitions, often offering advice and tips on technique.

While Reigle provides support in practice and off the track, Perlmutter said she refrains from watching others jump during meets. Between events at longer competitions, Reigle said she talks with teammates but focuses internally between her jumps. Perlmutter said Reigle relaxes and draws in her free time to enhance her performance.

“It’s like there is no one else who exists,” Perlmutter said. “It’s her, the runway and that’s it.”

Reigle said she was determined to make an impact when she arrived at Lehigh in the fall of 2022. On Jan. 31, she won the Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championship with a jump of 4.05 meters, recorded the second-best indoor vault making program history and set her personal record at 4.10 meters.

She’s claimed the event title in every Lehigh-Lafayette dual meet of her collegiate career except February 2025, when she no-heighted.

Reigle holds both the women’s outdoor and indoor school records. She cleared 4.10 meters indoors in 2023 and 4.06 meters during the 2024 outdoor season.

Senior Tyson Utesch said he values having a jumper as skilled as Reigle in the program.

“She’s definitely a student of the sport,” Utesch said. “Within practice, she’s great. She’s great with helping coach each other and (is) fun and lively to be around.”

While Reigle and Utesch collaborate on the runway, Utesch said their discussions often extend beyond the event. Both are members of Cru Athletes, a Christian community on campus. He said having a teammate within his event group who shares his values is meaningful.

Utesch said the Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry meet was a standout performance for Reigle this year. The women’s team defeated the Leopards 120-61 to earn its 17th consecutive rivalry win, claiming 16 of 17 events.

“She really stepped up when she needed to and came in, and it was a really great example of her career as a whole,” Utesch said.

He said he expects similar performances from Reigle at the Patriot League Championship from Feb. 28 to March 1 and at nationals because that’s when “she gets it done.”

“(Lehigh-Lafayette) is a midseason reminder you’re doing this with a team,” Reigle said. “It’s not just individual. When you get to the end of the season, you are doing this for each other and with each other.”

Utesch said during their time at Lehigh, the team didn’t have a dedicated coach for the event. As a result, the vaulters relied on one another for feedback and instruction.

The Mountain Hawks will return to action at the Indoor Classic hosted by Widener University in Philadelphia on Feb. 13 and 14.