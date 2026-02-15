First-year Andrew Urosevic said he came to Lehigh to make an impact on the men’s basketball team. Twenty-six games into his first year, he’s done just that.

The Ontario native is the second player from Canada on the 2025-26 roster.

Urosevic competed on multiple high-level teams throughout high school, including two in the Elite Youth Basketball League. He was a U17 champion with Team Ontario and earned the U17 Tournament first-team all-star honors. He was also named an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Pool B first-team all-league selection and was an alternate for the U18 Canadian National Team.

Urosevic’s approach in practice and his daily habits have helped him earn respect in the locker room, particularly from teammates who see the work he puts in when the cameras are off.

Sophomore forward Edouard Benoit, another Canadian teammate, said he and Urosevic have connected over their home country and mutual motivation for success.

“We have the same references, so our humor is pretty similar,” Benoit said. “I feel like the fact we left our country to come here makes us want to succeed even more, and we understand each other in that aspect.”

Coach Brett Reed said Urosevic’s early collegiate success stems from a blend of preparation and shot-making ability.

“(Urosevic) is an ultra competitive person,” Reed said. “His eyes are always set on winning. He is willing to take the time to make sure he is prepared.”

Reed also said Urosevic has quickly developed a reputation as a shooter defenses must respect, providing spacing and momentum-shifting moments for Lehigh’s offense.

Urosevic grabbed six rebounds against Navy on Jan. 17 and had two steals on Jan. 19 against Loyola University Maryland, contributing to an 88-81 victory.

Benoit said long after practices end, Urosevic is often in the gym getting up extra shots or fine-tuning his footwork. He said that consistency sets a standard.

“(Urosevic) is one of the hardest workers on our team,” Benoit said. “(He’s) always showing up to practice early, going to get more reps on off days, there’s really never a bad time for him to perfect his craft. He’s the real definition of a gym rat.”

Urosevic led the team in scoring against the University of Valley Forge on Nov. 6, finishing with 23 points. He currently averages 7.9 points per game.

Reed said Urosevic’s ability to knock down shots in key situations has already altered games, forcing opponents to adjust and creating opportunities for his teammates. He said Urosevic is an elite shooter who has shifted the momentum of games on multiple occasions with his scoring ability.

However, his dedication didn’t develop overnight. Urosevic credits his parents with instilling the values that guide him at the collegiate level.

“I would say my dad and mom are key to my success because they constantly show support,” Urosevic said. “They have been my biggest encouragement since I first started playing and constantly help me to be the best I can be.”

Urosevic’s accolades reflect that support. He was named the 2023 MVP of the National Biosteel Next Ones Up, which features top players in Canada.

Benoit said their shared experience of leaving home to play college basketball in the U.S. has created a natural bond. He said their shared background creates a level of honesty and accountability that benefits the entire team.

“Having another Canadian teammate is a great thing,” Benoit said. “We are able to bond on way more things that you wouldn’t expect.”

As his role continues to grow, Urosevic remains focused on the bigger picture. He said his individual success is secondary to team goals, and said as a first-year, he’s motivated by what the team can accomplish collectively.

“I want to get better every day, help impact a Patriot League championship and go to the NCAA Tournament,” Urosevic said.