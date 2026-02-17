Finding the art in analytics

At family parties, job fairs and first-day of school introductions, the same question always resurfaces: What’s your major?

As a junior, you’d think I wouldn’t have such animosity toward this question anymore. My major has been declared for over a year now.

Journalism and finance. Finance and journalism.

I find myself switching the order depending on who I’m speaking with. While part of this is understandable — in an investment class, I’m going to emphasize my interest in finance — part of the switch stems from pressure to present myself in a certain way.

Each time the question is posed, I decide whether I first want to be perceived as someone who follows their dreams or someone who takes the sensible path toward success.

Practicality versus passion. Analytics versus art.

More often than not, my two majors are met with surprise: Students ask, “Why would you pick those two?” or describe the combination as unique. Others ask what career path I plan to pursue with degrees they perceive as so different.

While not ill-intentioned, these responses remind me of the difficult decision I made when I chose two seemingly incompatible majors.

My parents always told me to follow my passion, whether that was journalism or something else. But society — and my insecurities — made me wonder if passion was enough.

Throughout elementary school, I loved to read and write, especially about current events shaping the world. Inspired by news magazines, my dream job was to become a journalist for National Geographic.

But as the presence of print newspapers dwindled and citizen journalism on social media increased, I feared the job market would be treacherous after graduation.

So I began exploring other professions.

“There’s nothing you can’t do with a business degree,” I heard from high school teachers, friends and parents.

Before arriving at Lehigh, I’d had some exposure to business through clubs and case studies. While I hadn’t fallen in love with it, I felt it was something I could find my niche in.

Wanting to ensure I’d have job options after graduation, I entered Lehigh as an undecided business student.

But I couldn’t let journalism go just yet. So I enrolled in an introductory journalism class my first semester.

As I wrote articles on community organizations, professors doing groundbreaking work and impressive student stories, I continued to love the art and connection of journalism.

My interest in finance simultaneously blossomed when I was introduced to the fast-paced world of stock market analysis and investment opportunities.

At the start of my time at Lehigh, I viewed my majors as two sides of a coin — mutually exclusive, with the only commonality being that I was pursuing both.

Over the past three years, I’ve found fulfillment in projects that cross elements of business and journalism.

In my first semester as a news reporter for The Brown and White, I was assigned an article on the annual tuition increase.

I was drawn to the intersection of data and storytelling after beginning my research by examining the university’s financial statements and speaking with staff from the Office of Finance and Administration.

Adding figures and statistics to my story was impactful not just for readers, but for me. It was the first time I saw clear overlap between finance and journalism.

As I dove deeper into the finance industry, I saw a similar intersection of analytics and storytelling.

Finance professionals focus on convincing investors to buy or sell financial instruments. To persuade clients, they gather information to support their narrative — much like writing an article for The Brown and White.

With each year, I gain confidence that my two interests are no longer separate but complementary skill sets I can apply to either field.

To younger me — and to anyone deciding between practicality and passion — you might not have to choose when having both allows one to strengthen the other.