For the Lehigh men’s basketball team, the difference between home and road games has been prominent. At Stabler Arena, the Mountain Hawks are 8-4, winning roughly 66% of their games.

Away, they’re 3-11, with road wins entering mid-February against Colgate University, Boston University and rival Lafayette College.

The contrast has shaped their season and forced the program to confront what happens when the jerseys say “Lehigh,” but the setting doesn’t match.

Statistically, the gap is clear. In road games, Lehigh is averaging 63.7 points while allowing 74.9 — a negative margin of more than 11 points. At home, that margin swings to plus-5, with the Mountain Hawks consistently controlling tempo, rebounding and shot selection.

Small cracks in 40-minute games have widened on the road. In several losses, Lehigh dug early holes before settling in.

On Nov. 3 at the University of Houston, the Cougars opened on a 12–0 run and led 44–23 at halftime. At West Virginia University on Nov. 9, Lehigh committed 11 first-half turnovers and trailed 42–20 at the break. By the time the Mountain Hawks found their rhythm, the margin had already titled the game.

Turnovers have repeatedly swung road games out of Lehigh’s favor. In a loss at Monmouth University, the Mountain Hawks committed 20 turnovers that led to 22 points for the opponent — a trend that surfaced throughout the season.

Rather than simply ending possessions, those mistakes often fueled transition scoring and extended runs.

Turnovers compounded quickly, leading to rushed offensive decisions and defensive breakdowns that made it difficult for Lehigh to regain control.

Junior captain and guard Nasir Whitlock said energy and focus are often the first things to slip on the road.

“Being in front of the fans gives us a boost,” Whitlock said. “That comfort being on your home floor, along with the energy, are the difference between home and away.”

Without the electricity of the home crowd, sophomore forward Hank Alvey said Lehigh must manufacture its own momentum. Communication, he said, is a major separator.

“We talked this past week about how communication is something that goes down when things go wrong,” he said. “We tend to get quiet, which is really when you should be picking up the communication. When an (opposing) team goes on a run, your energy drops immediately.”

On the road, silence across the roster can be as damaging as a missed shot.

Net play has also swung heavily against Lehigh away from home. In several losses, opponents dominated the paint and on the glass.

West Virginia outscored Lehigh 28-12 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 38-25. Houston held a 43-30 rebounding edge, while Monmouth scored 40 points in the paint. Without winning those physical categories, Lehigh’s margin for error shrinks.

Free throws have quietly played a role. In close games, Lehigh shot 52.4%from the line at Loyola Maryland University, 64.7% at Army and 60% at College of the Holy Cross.

Despite the record, Lehigh has rarely been blown out in league play. The Mountain Hawks have played in six overtime games, including a double-overtime loss at Loyola after erasing a 16-point deficit.

Whitlock said those statistics matter.

“Every game is close,” Whitlock said. “You make one more basket, you make one more defensive stop, that’s a totally different outcome. Knowing that we’re right there is fuel.”

That belief was evident on Feb. 14 in Easton.

In a rivalry matchup against the Leopards, Lehigh flipped the script. The Mountain Hawks shot 54.4% from the field, held Lafayette to just 26.3% in 3-point range and closed out a 78-69 win at Kirby Sports Center.

Alvey and junior Joshua Ingram shot 42 of the 78 points, and held the Leopards without a field goal for more than five minutes during a decisive second-half stretch.

Coach Brett Reed said defending the 3-point line remains critical.

“We held (Lafayette) to a low number of points per possession and really ended up establishing ourselves,” Reed said.

The victory marked Lehigh’s second straight win and offered a glimpse of what the Mountain Hawks look like when their road formula comes together.

The team returns to action on Sunday at Stabler Arena against Boston University.