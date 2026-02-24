Living in a “Black Mirror” episode

The dystopian nature of the sci-fi anthology series, “Black Mirror” and novels we grew up reading like George Orwell’s “1984” once seemed like a far-fetched social commentary.

Now, as artificial intelligence becomes embedded in how we study, seek advice and even navigate dating, it feels like we’re toeing the line of living through our own “Black Mirror” episode.

EVA AI, an app where users can chat with an AI Avatar billed as the “ideal partner,” opened a pop-up restaurant on Feb. 11 in Manhattan for single people to go on a dinner date with their avatars.

The restaurant is set with dim lighting and a romantic ambiance, yet there are only tables for one. Customers sit across from their phones, place their device on the table, put in headphones and chat with their AI companion throughout the date.

The concept sounded satirical at first. I wondered whether it was a comedic experiment or a “Saturday Night Live” skit. But the EVA Café is real.

So many mocking questions came to mind: What happens if the restaurant loses Wi-Fi? Will AI pay for the bill?

In truth, though, I found myself asking what this implies about the way our generation views dating — whether we’re seeking instant gratification instead of genuine human connection.

Reading the description about what EVA Café offers feels unsettling. It markets itself as “opening a new chapter into modern romance” and gives people the opportunity to “flirt, unwind or share a special moment with their AI Companion.”

In my view, an experience like this doesn’t prevent isolation — it perpetuates it.

Social media was created to help people expand their networks and communities. The ability to speak with someone across the globe should be something to celebrate.

If social media represents the future of the way our generation dates, the least we can do is use dating apps to connect with real people.

Instead, users are speaking to a computer-programmed avatar designed to validate them and mirror their preferences, down to algorithm compatibility and physical appearance.

It gives people even less reason to seek genuine connection. It captures the worst parts of instant gratification — the illusion that you can connect without conflict, compromise or nuance.

EVA AI profits when users become attached to their avatars. To spend unlimited time speaking with an avatar, users must pay a subscription fee. The app therefore has a financial incentive to provide a pleasant, affirming experience in hopes that users upgrade to premium.

The idea that someone could mistake constant validation for meaningful connection is troubling. Users may believe they’ve found intimacy, while the company behind the screen has its own motives.

The restaurant itself is innovative and, admittedly, intriguing. But promoting and normalizing connection with an AI avatar could be damaging, especially for vulnerable people, children or teenagers who may struggle to distinguish between human and AI interaction online.

Multiple customers who attended the restaurant spoke with The New York Times about their experiences. Another striking detail was that diners choose what they wanted their date to look like and essentially design their avatar.

Dating already feels, at times, as though options are limited. The ability to instantly create an AI partner who fulfills the specific emotion and physical preferences suggests that overindulgence is ruining our generation.

The normalization of AI in spaces like friendships and dating — where human connection is the entire point — should make us pause.

A restaurant designed for singles to meet other singles would be a far more useful tool for those genuinely seeking connection.

While many customers appeared to attend out of curiosity rather than sincere desire, the possibility of losing yet another aspect of life — romantic relationships — to AI is unsettling.

We should be having more conversations about the uneasy role of AI and questioning where it belongs — especially in spaces that are meant for real, human connection.

The Eva AI Café may sound like the plot of a “Black Mirror” episode. The difference is that this time, it isn’t fiction.