Lehigh men’s wrestling coach Pat Santoro didn’t see the milestone coming when the Mountain Hawks stepped onto the mat in Baltimore, Maryland.

After Lehigh defeated Morgan State University 34-9 on Feb. 6, Santoro earned his 200th career dual-meet win as head coach.

The victory was Lehigh’s sixth straight dual win of the new year. The Mountain Hawks improved to 9-6 overall and remained undefeated against EIWA opponents at 4-0, continuing a season of momentum and high expectations.

With a 200-92-1 record at Lehigh, Santoro has become one of the most accomplished coaches in program history, helping shape the Mountain Hawks into a consistent top-10 national contender since his hiring in 2008.

For Santoro, the milestone was never the point.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about it,” Santoro said. “I didn’t even know it was in the cards that night until I saw it on social media.”

Instead, Santoro said he appreciates the athletes and staff who have contributed to the program’s success over nearly two decades.

He said he feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach the wrestlers who earned those wins.

Assistant coach Zach Rey, ‘12, who joined Santoro’s staff in 2018 after competing internationally, has seen that impact from two perspectives: both athlete and coach.

Rey recalled one moment that continues to define Santoro’s legacy: Lehigh’s first national championship under his leadership. He said he was Santoro’s first national champion at Lehigh, and the hug they shared afterward remains his favorite memory.

Rey said Santoro’s expectations shaped him into a national champion and still influence how he mentors wrestlers.

“One of the best things that could have happened to Lehigh, and for me, was Coach Santoro coming in,” Rey said. “He made a huge impact on my life and the team’s success and future.”

Santoro’s journey to 200 wins spans far beyond Bethlehem. He began his Lehigh career as an assistant coach before stops at Penn State and University of Maryland. He returned to Lehigh 18 years ago and has led the program ever since.

Santoro said coaching is more than technique — it’s about principles that apply on and off the mat. He said being passionate about what one does, makes them better at it.

While wrestling is often viewed as an intense, high-pressure sport, Santoro said he believes success comes from competing with freedom rather than fear.

“You don’t want to wrestle tight,” Santoro said. “You want to be free and relaxed. I want them to know we believe in them and just go compete.”

That mindset can take time to develop.

“Sometimes they want to win so bad, they actually hold themselves back,” Santoro said. “But as they grow in the program, they start relaxing, and that’s when it becomes really powerful.”

Senior Max Brignola, who’s wrestled under Santoro since his first year, said Santoro’s influence extends far beyond wins and losses. He said his coach stood out immediately during recruiting because of his authenticity.

“As soon as I first spoke to (Santoro), I understood that he was just a genuine guy,” Brignola said. “I think a lot of the reason he has success is because of that.”

On the mat, Brignola said his development stems from Santoro always finding new ways to help him improve.

Even with success, Santoro said leading a Division I program comes with challenges. Injuries can force difficult lineup decisions because only 10 wrestlers compete in a dual.

For Santoro, Lehigh’s sustained success is rooted not only in the current roster but also in its alumni network, which helped build the wrestling facility and raise more than $4 million. He said in 2025, the program ranked fourth in alumni participation among Lehigh sports during an internal competition that awarded bonus funding to the top five teams.

Santoro also said alumni are passionate about sustaining the program and supporting the next generation — and he believes today’s wrestlers will carry that forward for decades.

“We’re kind of wrestling for that legacy,” Brignola said. “It’s really an honor to be on the team that celebrates someone like (Santoro). We’re representing years of past wrestlers that he’s coached and made great.”

As college athletics evolves through name, image and likeness opportunities, Santoro emphasized staying grounded.

“Comparison is a thief of joy,” Santoro said. “If you focus on wrestling, the (name, image and likeness) will happen for you, but if you focus on (the name, image and likeness), you’ll add stress.”